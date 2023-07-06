Zhejiang Takes the Lead in Developing High-Quality Platform Economy

Zhejiang Leads the Way in High-Quality Development of Platform Economy

Zhejiang province in China has taken the lead in addressing the development of the platform economy industry with a focus on high quality. A provincial-level conference on the high-quality development of the platform economy was held in Zhejiang on July 5, inviting representatives from 100 platform companies, including NetEase.

The platform economy is entering a new phase of development, following a three-year period of industry rectification. The Central Economic Work Conference last year proposed supporting platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and competing internationally, signaling the need for the healthy and standardized growth of platform companies.

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, stated during the conference that the platform economy is a major advantage of the province. Zhejiang has made significant efforts to promote its healthy development in recent years, and it has yielded positive results. In the current critical period of transformation and upgrading, Zhejiang aims to set the correct direction, policy orientation, and development orientation to stimulate new vitality and contribute to common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

Various policies were introduced at the conference to support the healthy development of the platform economy. The “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Platform Economy,” the first implementation opinion in the country regarding this matter, was officially issued. Zhejiang will also build five major systems, including an innovative system, a multi-integrated ecosystem, a visible and tangible service system, a fair and transparent rule system, and an efficient and coordinated regulatory system.

In addition, the State Administration for Market Regulation and Zhejiang signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly promote the high-quality development of the platform economy. The General Administration will provide support in terms of system innovation, policy pilots, and capacity building.

Furthermore, the Zhejiang provincial government signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement with Alibaba, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the platform economy’s development. The introduction of these policies aims to address the challenges faced by platform companies in light of the global economic downturn and increasing uncertainties.

Representatives from renowned platform economy companies, including Alibaba and NetEase, attended the conference and expressed their confidence in the future development of the platform economy. Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, emphasized the importance of the Central Economic Work Conference’s directions and encouragements in guiding Alibaba’s high-quality development.

Ding Lei, CEO of NetEase, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the confidence instilled by the central government and Zhejiang’s support for the platform economy’s development. Both companies expressed their commitment to contributing to the high-quality development of Zhejiang’s platform economy.

The conference also addressed the impact and challenges posed by the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Zhang Yong acknowledged the new wave of AI technology and its resonance with the platform economy model, creating new development space and prospects. Ding Lei highlighted the importance of giving confidence to future development, prioritizing the development of AI technology, and competing globally.

The conference served as an important signal for Zhejiang’s commitment to fulfilling expectations. Participating companies expressed their reassurance and confidence after attending the meeting.

The successful conference demonstrates Zhejiang’s dedication to promoting the high-quality development of the platform economy and sets an example for other provinces in China. With the implementation of new policies and strategic cooperation agreements, Zhejiang aims to create a favorable and competitive environment for the platform economy, contributing to the recovery of the domestic economy.

