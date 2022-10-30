The real estate industry is inseparable from policies and the macroeconomic and financial environment. Only by building a high-level building and looking at the big picture can you really understand it.

Report of the State Council: Promote the risk management of real estate enterprises, and do a good job in financial support

On October 30, the State Council’s report on financial work was submitted to the 37th meeting of the 13th National People’s Congress Standing Committee for deliberation on the 28th.

Viewpoint New Media reviewed the report. The implementation of monetary policy shows that my country has increased the implementation of prudent monetary policy, cut the reserve ratio by 0.25 percentage points, reasonably increased liquidity, and enhanced the stability of the growth of total credit; promoted the stability of comprehensive financing costs for enterprises There was a drop. From January to September, the weighted average interest rate of newly issued corporate loans was 4.24%, down 0.29 percentage points from the same period of the previous year, which was at a historically low level; the role of structural monetary policy tools was used to arrange special loans of 200 billion yuan, Serve to ensure the delivery of buildings and stabilize people’s livelihood; maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level, and make good use of the central bank’s balance of profits to support steady growth.

The operation and supervision and management of the financial industry show that the supervision and law enforcement efforts should be intensified, and the supervision rules of various industries should be improved. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission punished 3,200 banking and insurance institutions and 5,400 responsible persons, with a total of 2 billion yuan in fines and confiscations. At the same time, strengthen the construction of financial rule of law and severely punish financial corruption. On the one hand, speed up the drafting of corporate bond management regulations and listed company regulatory regulations, and on the other hand, severely punish regulatory failures and illegal and criminal acts behind financial risks.

The financial support for the real economy shows that the total amount of financing is kept reasonably sufficient and the support for key areas is increased. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange have a total of 265 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising 479.1 billion yuan, ranking first in the world in terms of both quantity and amount of financing. Positive progress was made in inclusive finance, and the level of basic financial services was improved. The pilot test of digital renminbi has been steadily and steadily promoted, and the pilot areas have been expanded to 23 regions in 15 provinces and cities.

In terms of financial system reform and opening to the outside world, deepen the reform of financial institutions, develop multi-level financial markets, and expand high-level financial opening to the outside world. Coordinate and promote the reform of small and medium-sized banks to reduce risks, make preparations for the full implementation of the registration system for stock issuance, expand the scope of the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and officially launch the trading of open-ended funds (ETFs) under the interconnection.

In terms of preventing and resolving hidden financial risks, the Company continued to resolve the risks of financial institutions and dealt with high-risk enterprise groups in an orderly manner. Properly resolve real estate financial risks, severely crack down on illegal financial activities, and build a long-term mechanism to prevent and resolve financial risks.

Among them, in terms of properly resolving real estate financial risks, it is necessary to promote the risk disposal of real estate enterprises, and do a good job of financial support to ensure the delivery of buildings. Guide financial institutions to support the reasonable financing needs of the real estate industry, correct excessive hedging behaviors, drive down the interest rate of personal housing loans, and better meet rigid and improved housing needs.

National Bureau of Statistics: Cultural industry revenue in the first three quarters was 8.65 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics released the domestic cultural industry data for the first three quarters of 2022.

Viewpoint New Media understands that the National Bureau of Statistics said that in the first three quarters, the cultural industry overcame the impact of multiple unexpected factors such as the frequent spread of the epidemic, and generally showed a positive trend of recovery, which was significantly better than the first half of the year.

Among them, in the first three quarters, the national cultural and related industry enterprises above designated size achieved operating income of 8,645.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%, and the growth rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year.

In terms of quarters, the operating income of cultural enterprises changed from a decrease of 3.8% in the second quarter to an increase of 3.7% in the third quarter.

Guangdong’s GDP in the first three quarters reached 9.172322 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%

Recently, according to the Guangdong Statistical Information Network, according to the unified accounting results of the regional GDP, in the first three quarters, the GDP of Guangdong was 9.172322 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%.

Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 368.439 billion yuan, an increase of 5.2%; the added value of the secondary industry was 3722.955 billion yuan, an increase of 3.3%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 5,080.928 billion yuan, an increase of 1.3%.

Viewpoint New Media learned that in the first three quarters, the growth rate of the added value of Guangdong’s service industry was 0.2 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year, and its contribution to economic growth increased by 2.1 percentage points. The financial industry maintained steady operation, with the added value increasing by 8.3%. At the end of September, the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits of financial institutions increased by 10.2%, and the balance of loans increased by 11.5%, of which medium and long-term loans to enterprises (institutions) increased by 14.2%. In the third quarter, the epidemic prevention and control situation in the province was relatively good, and the contact service industry accelerated to recover.

In the first three quarters, the decline in the added value of the accommodation and catering industry narrowed by 4.5 percentage points compared with the first half of the year; the flow of goods and personnel accelerated, and the decline in freight volume and passenger volume narrowed by 0.7 and 7.4 percentage points respectively compared with the first half of the year. And the decline in the added value of the postal industry narrowed by 1.9 percentage points compared with the first half of the year.

In the first three quarters, Guangdong’s fixed asset investment fell by 0.9% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points lower than that from January to August, showing a bottoming out trend. In terms of different fields, industrial investment increased by 15.6%, among which, manufacturing investment increased by 18.4%, and the industrial chain supplemented and strengthened the chain steadily. Infrastructure investment increased by 3.0%, 1.6 percentage points faster than that in January-August, and rebounded for 5 consecutive months; among which, investment in railway transportation increased by 12.5%. In the field of social and people’s livelihood, more efforts were made to make up for shortcomings, and investment in health and social work increased by 42.1%.

In September, Guangdong’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.6% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from August; among which, food prices rose 6.9%, non-food prices rose 1.6%; consumer prices rose 4.2%, service prices rose 0.3% %. In the first three quarters, the CPI rose by 2.3%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the first half of the year.

Shenzhen’s GDP in the first three quarters increased by 3.3% year-on-year, and real estate development investment increased by 8.7%

Recently, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Statistics released the “Shenzhen Economic Operation in the First Three Quarters of 2022”.

Viewpoint New Media has learned that according to the unified accounting results of the GDP of Guangdong Province, the GDP of Shenzhen in the first three quarters of 2022 will be 2,292.509 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.3%. Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 1.994 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.2%; the added value of the secondary industry was 836.464 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 1,454.051 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.2%.

In the first three quarters, the city’s fixed asset investment increased by 12.1% year-on-year. Industrial investment grew strongly by 35.1%, among which, investment in manufacturing increased by 27.2%; investment in real estate development increased by 8.7%. In terms of different industries, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 35.1%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 8.5%.

Investment in high-tech industries was active, and investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 28.9%. Among them, investment in electronic and communication equipment manufacturing increased by 48.7%; investment in information transmission, software and information technology services increased by 45.6%. Investment in the social sector grew rapidly, among which, investment in health and social work increased by 111.6%, and investment in culture, sports and entertainment increased by 36.6%.

In the first three quarters, the city’s consumer prices rose by 2.4% over the same period of the previous year, the same increase as that in January-August. Among them, the price of food, tobacco and alcohol increased by 3.1%, the price of clothing increased by 0.9%, the price of housing increased by 0.5%, the price of daily necessities and services increased by 1.3%, the price of education, culture and entertainment increased by 3.2%, the price of medical care remained unchanged, and the price of other supplies and services increased. 2.1%.

At the end of September, the city’s financial institutions (including foreign capital) had 12,028.268 billion yuan of deposits in local and foreign currencies, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%. The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans of financial institutions (including foreign capital) was 8,277.493 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%.

Jiangxi Xiushui: Newly introduced talents from enterprises can subsidize up to 100,000 yuan for the purchase of the first house in Xiushui

On October 27, Xiushui County, Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province issued the “Notice of Xiushui County People’s Government Office of the Xiushui County Party Committee of the Communist Party of China on Printing and Distributing”, which involves a number of optimization policies for housing support for talents.

Viewpoint New Media was informed that it provides “packed-in” talent apartments. For the newly-introduced full-time “double first-class” undergraduate graduates from colleges and universities, the rent of the talent apartments will be halved within three years. For the high-level talents newly introduced by the enterprise, the talent apartment will be provided free of charge within three years.

Distribute rental subsidies for talents. For newly introduced doctoral students, master students, and full-time college graduates who have no houses in Xiushui County and do not enjoy preferential policies such as public rental housing and housing purchase subsidies, each person will be given 1,000 yuan, 800 yuan, and 500 yuan per month for three years. Yuan rental subsidy.

The first housing purchase (deed tax) subsidy for talents will be issued. For the newly introduced doctoral students, master students, full-time college graduates and full-time college graduates (including senior working class graduates, the same below) who have worked for more than one year and purchase their first home in Xiushui, they will be given the highest possible rate. Up to 100,000 yuan, 60,000 yuan, 50,000 yuan and 30,000 yuan for house purchase (transaction fee) subsidies.

Provident fund loans are not subject to time limit for payment. For full-time undergraduates and above, those who purchase housing provident fund loans can apply for a factor of 1.2-1.5 times the maximum amount, and there is no time limit for housing provident fund payment.

In addition, Xiushui County has also fully liberalized the restrictions on household registration, achieving a “zero threshold” for population to settle down. For full-time college graduates (including senior working class graduates) under the age of 35 who transfer their hukou to Xiushui (including collective hukou) for the first time, each person will be given a 1,000 yuan settlement reward.