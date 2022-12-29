Source: Founder Mid-term Futures Author: Founder Mid-term Futures

Research report text

【Market review】

futures market: Zheng Tang callback. SR303 fluctuated between 5722-5805 yuan, closing down 1.43%.

【Important information】

On December 27, 2022, the closing price of ICE raw sugar was 20.24 cents/lb, and the RMB exchange rate was 6.9600. According to calculations, the estimated cost of importing sugar within Brazil’s quota is 5411 yuan/ton, and the estimated cost of importing sugar outside quota is 6906 yuan/ton; the estimated cost of importing sugar within quota in Thailand is 5470 yuan/ton, and the estimated cost of importing sugar outside quota is 6982 yuan /Ton.

【Trading straregy】

Zheng sugar follows the callback of foreign sugar, and its later performance will still be linked with international sugar prices. However, China is currently in the peak season for sugar production, and the end of the year and the beginning of the year are also peak seasons for sales. Pay attention to the guidance of relevant data in December. In the international market, Brazil’s main producing areas are about to stop crushing, and sugar production is expected to increase strongly in 2023. Recently, the harvest in Thailand, Australia and other regions has been slow, and India’s export potential is limited in the short term due to export quota restrictions. However, the rise in international sugar prices may not be sustainable after the Indian government increases sugar export quotas in January next year and Thailand and other important sugar-producing countries accelerate production. On the whole, the domestic sugar supply is relatively abundant, and the previous rise in sugar prices was mainly due to external factors, and sugar companies can sell at high prices to hedge their value.

【1. Futures market review】

【2. Spot price】

Main producing areawhite sugarThe price of new sugar was lowered. The quotation in Nanning, Guangxi is 5660 yuan; the quotation in Kunming, Yunnan is 5620 yuan.

【3. News dynamics】

Conab, the national commodity supply company under the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, announced on December 27, 2022 the third survey data on sugarcane production in the 2022/23 cropping season, and raised its forecast for sugarcane production. Conab’s forecast shows that Brazil’s sugarcane production in the 2022/23 crop season is expected to be 598.3 million tons, 4.4% higher than the previous estimate of 572.9 million tons. Brazil’s sugar production in the 2022/23 crop season is forecast at 36.4 million tons, higher than the previous estimate of 33.89 million tons.

As of December 14 in Thailand’s 2022/23 crushing season, the cumulative sugarcane crushing volume is 342,300 tons, the sugar content is 12.26%, and the sugar production rate is 7.967%; the cumulative sugar production is 272,660 tons, of which the white sugar production is 14,000 tons tons, the output of raw sugar was 252,700 tons, and the output of refined sugar was 5,900 tons.

According to the export data released by the Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) on December 19, Brazil exported a total of 1.9027 million tons of sugar in the first three weeks of December, with an average daily output of 158,600 tons. The average export volume was 84,500 tons, an increase of 88%. In December last year, Brazil’s sugar export volume was 1.9436 million tons.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, in November 2022, the import volume of my country’s cane sugar or beet sugar aqueous solution (tax number 17029011) was 10,000 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 1,900 tons; simple solid mixtures of cane sugar, beet sugar and other sugars, sucrose The import volume of more than 50% (tariff code 17029012) was 52,700 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 4,500 tons; while the import volume of other solid sugar and syrup, artificial honey and caramel without flavoring or coloring agents (tax code 17029090) was 0.35 10,000 tons, an increase of 6,000 tons year-on-year.

AdityaJhunjhunwala, chairman of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said in a speech at the ISMA annual general meeting held recently that he hopes the government will increase the sugar export quota. According to ISMA’s forecast, India’s total sugar production is expected to reach 41 million tons (including sugar converted into ethanol) in the 2022/23 cropping season, a record high. Sugar expected to be used for ethanol production this season is estimated at 4.5 million tonnes, and net sugar production is expected to reach 36.5 million tonnes after taking into account the conversion to ethanol.

According to foreign media reports on December 17, as of December 8 in the 2022/23 cropping season, Ukrainian sugar beet production has decreased by more than 2 million tons compared with the same period in the previous cropping season. This situation is associated with a decrease in sugar beet plantings of around 50,000 hectares. According to the latest government figures, Ukraine has harvested 8.9 million tons of sugar beet on 176,700 hectares, and 98% of the sugar beet fields have been harvested.

According to recent reports from foreign media, affected by the drought, the French Ministry of Agriculture on December 13 lowered the French sugar beet production forecast for this year from 31.94 million tons predicted in November to 31.55 million tons, which is 8.2% lower than the 2022 production. 14.6% below the 5-year average.

According to Pakistani media reports, while protecting local consumers from rising sugar prices, the Pakistani government is preparing to approve the export of 500,000 tons of sugar, which is expected to earn 250 million US dollars in foreign exchange. The Sugar Advisory Board of Pakistan (SAB) has held multiple meetings in the past two months to decide whether to grant export licenses to sugar mills. While the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) has yet to formally make a decision, senior officials from Pakistan’s food safety and finance ministries told reporters that ministers had informally notified and assured that 500,000 tonnes of sugar would be allowed to be exported.

【4. Domestic sugar production, sales and import situation】

As of the end of November, 850,000 tons of sugar had been produced in this sugar production period, an increase of 90,000 tons year-on-year, and 150,000 tons were sold, a year-on-year decrease of 20,000 tons.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, my country imported 730,000 tons of sugar in November this year, an increase of 100,000 tons year-on-year. From January to November this year, my country imported a total of 4.752 million tons of sugar, a year-on-year decrease of 518,100 tons. The cumulative import of sugar in 2022/23 is 1.2474 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 186,900 tons.

[5. Domestic sugar futures spread and basis trend]

【6. Production situation in major foreign sugar-producing countries】

Brazil: The latest biweekly data from the Brazilian sugarcane production alliance UNICA shows that in the first half of December 2022, the central and southern regions of Brazil produced 298,000 tons of sugar, a year-on-year increase of 1147.96%. In 2022/23, a total of 33.292 million tons of sugar has been produced, a year-on-year increase of 3.84%. The accumulative ratio of sugar production this year was 45.93%, a year-on-year increase of 0.9 percentage points.

IndiaAccording to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), as of December 15 in the 2022/23 crushing season, India’s sugar production reached 8.21 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%.

[7. Quantity of warehouse receipts for sugar in ZCE]

On December 28, the number of Zhengtang warehouse receipts was 6,606, an increase of 120 from yesterday; the effective warehouse receipts were forecast to be 25,253, an increase of 2,690 from yesterday.

[8. ZCE white sugar option transactions and positions]

【9. Stock quotes of sugar-related listed companies】

