On the morning of July 21, the 2022 World Power Battery Conference with the theme of “Intelligent Green Power • Creating and Sharing a Low-Carbon Future” was held in Yibin City, Sichuan Province, the first city on the Yangtze River. The conference was co-hosted by the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Domestic and foreign giants such as CATL, BYD, Geely Holding Group, Changan Automobile, GAC Group, LG New Energy, and Panasonic Holdings all participated.

This afternoon, the main forum of the 2022 World Power Battery Conference was officially held. Zheng Yuandou, General Manager of LG New Energy China, delivered a keynote report on the theme of “Empowering a Bright Future with Technological Innovation”.

Zheng Yuandou, General Manager of LG New Energy China Business Source: Photo by reporter Zhang Han

Zheng Yuandou mentioned that, as a global battery company focusing on the production and sales of lithium batteries, LG New Energy has continuously expanded its R&D, production and sales bases in major global markets such as China and South Korea.

“In terms of power batteries, from 2009 to 2021, we have provided a total of 912 million cells for more than 7.3 million new energy vehicles in major global auto markets such as Europe, North America, and Asia. By 2025, our The global capacity target is 520GWh.”

Zheng Yuandou also mentioned that LG New Energy believes that with the development of low-carbon policies and environmental regulations in the three major global markets of China, the United States and Europe, the popularity of new energy vehicles will further expand. “It is estimated that by 2025, the global penetration rate of power batteries will reach 23%, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles will reach 44% in 2030, and the total number of pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles is expected to reach 45 million.”

In addition, Zheng Yuandou also introduced LG New Energy’s ESG management related content. “We have selected eight key areas covering the environment, human rights, security, and society, and focused on the four core areas of climate action, virtuous resource circulation, human capital, and responsible supply chain management.”



