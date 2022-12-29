Zhengzhou will issue 250 million yuan of consumer coupons starting today: online shopping and offline shopping can be used to receive them in double festivals

The press conference of “Zhengzhou New Year’s Day and Spring Festival ‘Double Festival’ Consumption Promotion Work” was held on the 28th. It was mentioned at the press conference that the “Double Festival” consumption promotion activities will be officially launched on December 28.

According to reports, there are more than 260 series of activities this time, involving 16 districts, counties and cities in the city.All levels of direct financial investment will reach 250 million yuan.

The first is to carry out activities to celebrate the “Double Festival” consumption season.For department stores, catering, home appliances and other industries, 55 million yuan of consumption coupons will be issued to help the people and benefit the people.

Among them, on December 30 and January 18, 2023, 30 million yuan of consumer coupons will be distributed on the Alipay platform in two installments. Used by physical merchants.

From January 6th to 15th, 2023, at 10 am every day, a total of 15 million yuan of home appliance consumption vouchers will be issued through the cloud QuickPass platform; consumers do not need to grab coupons in advance, and spend at least 2,000 yuan at participating offline home appliance sellers , you can directly reduce 500 yuan immediately, first come first served, while stocks last.

On January 13, 10 million yuan of department store consumption vouchers will be issued through the mobile QuickPass platform, with face values ​​of 100 yuan and 200 yuan respectively. Consumers can use them in large complexes and supermarkets participating in the event.

The second is to hold the “Reunion across the New Year” food festival.Starting from January 5, the city will issue a total of 10 million yuan of food delivery coupons through the platforms of Meituan and Ele.me in two phases for consumers to use in small and medium-sized catering companies that provide food delivery services.

The third is to carry out the “Spring Festival in the Year of the Rabbit” car rejuvenation season activity.From January 1, 2023 to February 6, 2023, 50 million yuan of automobile consumption coupons will be issued, and consumers who buy cars in our city will be issued consumption subsidies ranging from 3,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan to help automobile consumption.

The fourth is to carry out the “Online New Year’s Day” activity of jubilant shopping.From December 31 to February 6, 2023, 50 million yuan of e-commerce consumption vouchers will be issued through five major platforms including JD.com, Suning, Tmall, Douyin, and Kuaishou, benefiting consumers and supporting merchants in our city to sell on the entire network .

The fifth is to carry out live broadcast new life activities to celebrate the “Double Festival”.Support the live broadcast platform to organize activities such as the New Year’s Day and the Rookie Program around key industries such as 3C digital, clothing and apparel, and fast food, and provide incentives such as traffic support, marketing resources, and exclusive support for merchants in Zhengzhou, with the focus on stimulating the growth of urban life consumption , to enhance the online marketing capabilities of Zhengzhou commodities.