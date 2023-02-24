Zhiji Automobile was questioned about order data flooding second-hand trading platform for leaking “mystery”: a large number of order transfers

As a high-end brand of SAIC Group, although SAIC Zhiji has a lot of attention on the Internet, its sales volume cannot reach Wei Xiaoli’s level in a short period of time before the brand effect is developed. Now, some media even questioned its order data flooding.

A few days ago, according to Sina Technology, a large number of blind orders of Zhiji Automobile were transferred, and sales were saved by water injection data. According to reports, Zhiji LS7’s blind order data may have water injection.

At present, there are a large number of blind orders appearing on the second-hand trading platform Xianyu, and at the same time, some users are looking for “receivers” with several orders.Even some transfer users are employees of Zhiji Automobile Experience Store, claiming that they have “extra” orders in their hands.

On the second-hand trading platform, using “Zhiji LS7” as the keyword, it is indeed possible to find many people’s blind orders for online transfer of Zhiji LS7.

According to a statement from a seller in Guangzhou, the top 10,000 of Zhiji LS7’s 888 blind subscription rights transfer in the early stage of listing will receive a 5,000 cash subsidy for picking up the car.

You can change the name, mobile phone number, and vehicle configuration of the car buyer. If you decide not to buy a car, add 600 yuan to transfer it. You can let the user of Zhiji Experience Center host the transfer in person and leave it to those in need.2,000 coupons have been found to give away, and this price includes a blind deposit of 888 yuan.

It is worth noting that the new car was just launched on the 10th of this month, and a large number of it appeared on the second-hand platform as soon as it was launched, which will inevitably make people doubt the authenticity of the order. It is reported that Zhiji LS7 was launched on the 10th of this month, with a price range of RMB 309,800 to RMB 459,800.

As for the order data being questioned about water injection, Zhiji Automobile has not yet expressed its position.