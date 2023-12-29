Zhipu AI Zhang Fan: Looking at large models rationally, the biggest challenge next year is to be a commercial implementation provider Times Weekly

Zhipu AI, a rising star in the AI financing circle, is gearing up for the challenges of 2024. The company has seen tremendous success in 2019, receiving over 2.5 billion yuan in financing from a lineup of prominent investors. Founded by a team of experts from Tsinghua University, Zhipu AI has been at the forefront of large model technology research and development.

In a recent interview, COO Zhang Fan discussed the shifting focus in the AI industry. Looking ahead to 2023 and 2024, the company anticipates a greater emphasis on the implementation and commercialization of AI technology. “Our biggest challenge next year is focusing on switching this identity or scene and speeding up the progress of commercialization,” Zhang Fan stated.

Zhipu AI has already made strides in promoting commercialization, having contacted more than 2,000 companies and worked with over 200 of them on co-creation projects. The company aims to continue adjusting its products, organization, and supply chain to meet the demands of commercialization.

In explaining the company’s approach to the evolving perception of large models, Zhang Fan emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between vague early definitions and the current anticipation of commercial implementation. As one of the first companies in China to open source large models, Zhipu AI is committed to promoting the prosperity of the AI ecosystem and simplifying working with large models for everyone.

With a strong focus on commercialization and continued efforts to improve large models, Zhipu AI is poised to make a significant impact in the AI industry in the coming year.