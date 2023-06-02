Zhitong Hong Kong stocks had known earlier | Hong Kong’s new virtual asset trading platform supervision new regulations officially implemented The US Senate began to debate the debt ceiling bill Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters 智通智能股市早知道 | Hong Kong’s new regulation on virtual asset trading platforms is officially implemented. The US Senate begins to debate the debt ceiling bill



【Today’s headlines】

The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission officially implements a new regulatory system for virtual asset trading platforms

Zhitong Finance APP learned that on June 1, the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission officially implemented a new regulatory system for virtual asset trading platforms. The latest special page introduced the regulatory framework for virtual asset trading platform operators, as well as links to relevant application documents and frequently asked questions. Under the new regime, central virtual asset trading platforms operating in Hong Kong or actively promoting their services to Hong Kong investors must be licensed and regulated by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, which will also list licensed virtual asset trading platforms. List of asset trading platforms.

Due to the formal entry into force of the new regulatory system, no platform has yet been granted a relevant license. The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission has set up a 12-month transitional arrangement for trading platforms that have provided virtual asset services in Hong Kong before June 1, 2023. May next year Before the end of the month, continue to provide virtual asset services in Hong Kong under the non-violation arrangement without violating the licensing requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance.

The Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission stated that any virtual asset trading platform that was not operating in Hong Kong before June 1 is not eligible to participate in the transitional arrangement, and before being licensed to carry out any virtual asset trading platform business activities or actively promote any virtual asset services to Hong Kong investors, are all criminal offences.

【Overall Outlook】

The three major US stock indexes collectively closed up US Senate begins debate on debt ceiling bill

Overnight, the Dow rose 153.30 points, or 0.47%, to 33061.57; the Nasdaq rose 165.70 points, or 1.28%, to 13100.98; the S&P 500 rose 41.19 points, or 0.99%, to 4221.02. Chinese concept stocks strengthened, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 4%, among which e-commerce stocks performed the best, Alibaba (BABA.US), Pinduoduo (PDD.US) and JD.com (JD.US) closed at 4 Between %-6%. Apple (AAPL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) closed up more than 1%. The ADR index of Hong Kong stocks rose. Calculated in proportion, it closed at 18,564 points, up 347.84 points or 1.87% from the closing price in Hong Kong.

The U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a bill to raise the U.S. federal debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion and cut federal spending on Wednesday night. The Senate also began debating the bill today and hopes to pass it quickly in the next four days to avoid Catastrophic debt default.

【Hot preview】

The Central Cyberspace Administration held a symposium on optimizing the business network environment

On May 31, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China held a symposium to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on optimizing the business environment, and listened to some business representatives’ opinions and suggestions on optimizing the business network environment. Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and deputy director of the State Cyberspace Administration of China, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. It is necessary to further strengthen the management of problematic accounts, strictly deal with accounts that are maliciously launched and coerce companies to carry out business cooperation, and severely crack down on the hiring of cyber trolls to slander and smear companies. It is necessary to further increase publicity, dispelling rumors and exposure, strengthen positive publicity and guidance, strengthen the release of rumor dispelling information, and continue to expose typical cases with serious circumstances and bad influence.

BYD(01211)：5Monthly new energy vehicle sales24.02million vehicles Same period last year11.49million vehicles

On the evening of June 1, BYD disclosed its production and sales report for May. The sales volume of new energy vehicles in May was 240,200, compared with 114,900 in the same period last year. The cumulative sales volume this year was 1,002,600, a year-on-year increase of 97.63%.

Photovoltaic price war started in full swing

Following the price reduction of Longi Green Energy, TCL Zhonghuan also significantly lowered the price of silicon wafers on June 1. Taking 182-size 150μm-thick P-type silicon wafers as an example, the latest quotation is 24% lower than its price on May 11. The prices of N-type silicon wafers with thicknesses of 130 μm and 110 μm also dropped by nearly 24%.

Guangdong issued a heavy document Comprehensively build the third pole of China‘s integrated circuits

On June 1, Guangdong Province issued the “Opinions on High-Quality Construction and Manufacturing Powerful Provinces”, proposing that by 2027, the added value of Guangdong’s manufacturing industry will account for more than 35% of the regional GDP, and the added value of manufacturing and producer services will The proportion reached 65%, the added value of high-tech manufacturing industry accounted for 33% of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size, cultivated and formed more than 10 strategic industrial clusters with an output value exceeding one trillion yuan, and more than 10 manufacturing enterprises entered the world‘s top 500. Strengthen the strategic reserves of parts and materials in short supply, and lay out and build important global commodity configuration bases and electronic component distribution bases in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shantou, Huizhou, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Zhanjiang, Maoming, Jieyang and other places.

Another attack on its Colombian gold mine, Zijin Mining responded: basically no impact on the overall production system

Continental Gold, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining, issued a statement on Twitter on May 31, stating that the company’s Buritica gold mine in Colombia was hit by a new round of attacks. According to the latest response from the staff of Zijin Mining Securities Department, the incident has basically no impact on the overall production system. The company has negotiated with the local government and police station in Colombia, and received their support. The company itself also has security forces in Colombia, and will continue to do a good job in security work in the future.

Argentine Minister of Economy Massa met with Li Liangbin, Chairman of Ganfeng Lithium Industry, involving RMB settlement, etc.

Argentine Minister of Economy Sergio Thomas Massa led a delegation to meet Li Liangbin, chairman of Ganfeng Lithium, the leading lithium mine in China, and Wang Xiaoshen, president, in Shanghai. The two sides conducted in-depth discussions on topics such as the construction of the Ganfeng Argentina project, RMB settlement, and infrastructure construction. Argentine Minister of Economy Massa said at the meeting that the development of the mining industry is of great significance to Argentina. “Argentina is expected to become the world‘s second largest exporter of lithium and other minerals in the future. We very much hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with such an excellent company as Ganfeng. We We will protect the interests of relevant enterprises and jointly promote local employment on the premise of environmental protection and community relationship maintenance.”

【Individual stock point clear】

Oriental Selection(01797): Dong Yuhui is on fire again

Recently, Xinjiu Data announced the list of Douyin anchors with goods in April.

According to the new Douyin data, Dongfangxuan, as the “leader” in the Douyin live broadcast industry, has once again won the “sales champion” of Douyin. This is the fourth consecutive time that the company has topped the list this year. Among them, the average sales of Dongfang Selection is between 10 million and 25 million per game, and the cumulative number of viewers is 241 million.

The average daily GMV in April was 26.72 million,

In May, it was 30.56 million, an increase of 14.37% from the previous month.

Among them, the volume of commodity cards + video belts increased significantly in May, which is not reflected in the data~

In May, there was an explosion of commodity cards + video delivery, none of which were counted in GMV. Private domains, mini programs, and Douyin video cards are all exploding, accounting for about 28% of the total, up from 5%.

Teacher Liu Cixin came to Dongfang to select the live broadcast room. The organization predicts that the L’Oreal special show will be 6000w+ for sure, and it is likely to exceed the new GMV record of 8000w+ last week.

Daiwa predicts that from now until June 18, Dongfang Selection’s special sales activities in categories such as beauty makeup, home textiles, and home appliances will increase the single-day GMV of the “Beautiful Life” channel.

