Zhitong Hong Kong stocks had known earlier | Tesla (TSLA.US) 11 consecutive gains and market value soared by 200 billion US dollars The price of monocrystalline silicon wafers extended the decline Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. Zhitong Hong Kong stocks knew early | Tesla (TSLA.US) 11 consecutive gains and market value soared by 200 billion US dollars The price of monocrystalline silicon wafers extended the decline



【Today’s headlines】

Chen Maobo: The international demand for RMB is increasing, and Hong Kong will play the role of a chess player

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo published a director’s essay on the 11th, saying that the “dual counter model” transaction launched by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the 19th of this month, the first batch of 24 stocks included in the list will be able to be traded in Hong Kong dollars or RMB respectively. The 24 stocks cover the technology Internet, finance, real estate and consumer sectors, accounting for about 40% of the average daily trading volume of Hong Kong stocks.

In the future, the number of shares that can be traded under the dual-counter model will increase in stages, he said. In order to effectively reduce the price difference between Hong Kong dollar and RMB counters, and at the same time improve the liquidity of RMB counters. The new arrangement will include the establishment of a “dual counter market maker mechanism”. At present, 9 exchange participants have been granted dual-counter market maker licenses, and the next step will be to promote the inclusion of RMB-denominated securities in the “Southbound Connect”, so that mainland investors can directly use onshore RMB funds to buy and sell Hong Kong stocks, reducing the time for funds to go south Possible exchange risk. He said that in the foreseeable future, the international demand for the use of RMB will only continue to increase; the provision of richer and deeper market products, as well as the deepening of the interconnection mechanism, will allow Hong Kong to play a major role in the internationalization of the RMB. Play a unique “chess eye” role in the chess game.

【Overall Outlook】

CITIC Construction Investment：A crotchandThe Hong Kong stock market has the conditions for a strategic counterattack

Last Friday, the Dow rose 43.17 points, or 0.13%, to 33876.78; the Nasdaq rose 20.62 points, or 0.16%, to 13259.14; the S&P 500 rose 4.93 points, or 0.11%, to 4298.86 . Tesla closed up 4.06%, rising for 11 consecutive trading days. On the news, General Motors said it would adopt the Tesla interface to promote Tesla as the charging standard in North America. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up slightly by 0.26%. The ADR index of Hong Kong stocks fell. Proportionally, it closed at 19,320 points, down 68.90 points or 0.36% from the closing price in Hong Kong.

Chen Guo, Xia Fanjie, etc. of China Securities Construction Investment Co., Ltd. released a research report that recently, with the improvement of policy expectations, the bottoming of the inventory cycle, the stabilization of commodity prices, the stabilization of the RMB exchange rate, and the recovery of the global market, positive signals have emerged one after another. The A-share market, including the Hong Kong stock market, has already Conditions for a strategic counterattack. In the next year, corporate profits are expected to usher in a longer upward cycle. Overlapping domestic RRR cuts and interest rate cuts can be expected, and overseas interest rates will fall. With a double click, the market is expected to challenge new highs since 2022, which is worthy of strategic optimism. Focus on the direction: 1) the direction of policy benefits and the direction of oversold in the previous period; 2) the direction of pro-cyclical attributes and high ROE; 3) the direction of incremental capital inflow preferences. Industry recommendation: automobiles, home appliances, insurance, food and beverage, media, communications, computers, semiconductors, non-ferrous metals, etc.

【Hot preview】

Tesla (TSLA.US) 11th consecutive rise in market value soared 200 billion U.S. dollars

Shares of Tesla rose again on Friday ET, their 11th consecutive session of gains, tying the electric carmaker’s longest winning streak set in January 2021. Since May 24, the company’s shares have risen about 35%. Musk reiterated on Friday that Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Musk said: “There is still a lot of work to be done between this, but it is possible.” It involves the Tesla concept sector of Hong Kong stocks.

The global x86 server market in the first quarter: Lenovo (00992) soared 39.9%

The market research organization IDC released the 2023 first quarter x86 architecture server global market tracking report. According to the report, the revenue of global x86 server manufacturers in the first quarter was US$24.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.7%. In terms of specific vendor performance, Lenovo Group’s sales of x86 servers in the first quarter rose by 39.9% year-on-year, and its market share also increased to 7.1%.

Soochow Securities: 2024-2025 domestic construction machinery market is expected to usher in a new round of update cycle

Zhitong Finance APP learned that Soochow Securities released a research report saying that due to the impact of high steel and sea freight prices and the decline in scale effects, the profit margin of construction machinery companies will decline sharply in 2022. In 2023, the pressure of the above factors will weaken, and the profit margin is expected to start the repair process . In Q1 of 2023, the gross profit margin of Sany Heavy Industry, Xugong Machinery, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry will increase by 5/7/6pct year-on-year. The trend of profit margin recovery is expected to continue, and the performance is expected to bottom out. In addition, according to the seven-to-eight-year update cycle, the domestic construction machinery market is expected to welcome a new round of update cycle in 2024-2025, and the construction machinery is expected to reverse its predicament.

Viva Bio (01873): Investors plan to increase capital and acquire registered capital in Viva Shanghai for approximately 1.062 billion yuan

Zhitong Finance APP news, Viva Bio (01873) announced that on June 10, 2023, the company (together with certain subsidiaries of the company), Mao Chen, executive director and chairman of the board of directors, and investors (HLC SPV, Qingdao Hongyi, Daxue Investments and True Light P) entered into an equity transfer and capital increase agreement, a shareholder agreement and other transaction documents, pursuant to which, the investors have conditionally agreed to increase the total capital of Via Shanghai by approximately RMB 547.7 million; and at a total consideration of approximately RMB 514.6 million The registered capital of Viva Shanghai acquired by Viva Investment is approximately US$7.74 million. The total consideration for the equity investment is approximately RMB 1.062 billion.

Viva Bio announced that on June 10, 2023, the company, executive director and chairman Mao Chen entered into a bond subscription agreement with various investors (HLC SPV, Huangshan Investments and True Light H), and the company has conditionally agreed to the issuance. The investor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the convertible bonds at an initial conversion price of HK$2.0 per conversion share, with a total principal amount of HK$470 million.

China Zheshang Bank (02016) plans to raise no more than 18 billion yuan in allotment

Zhitong Finance APP News, Zheshang Bank (02016) issued an announcement that this A-share allotment plan will be based on the total number of A-shares after the market close on the A-share allotment registration date, and will be allocated to all A-shares at a ratio of 3 shares for every 10 shares. Shareholder placement. This H-share allotment is planned to be based on the total number of all H-shares determined on the H-share allotment registration date, and will be allotted to all H-share holders in the proportion of 3 shares for every 10 shares. If the allotment shares are less than 1 share, it shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant regulations of the stock exchange and the securities registration and clearing institution where the securities are located. A share and H share allotment ratio is the same.

Silicon Industry Branch: The price of monocrystalline silicon wafers has increased and the decline is expected to be oversupplied, which will affect the current price trend

Zhitong Finance APP learned that according to the latest research by the Silicon Industry Branch, the price of silicon wafers has expanded this week. The average transaction price of N-type monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm/130 μm) was 3.55 yuan/piece, a week-on-week decrease of 11.03%; the average transaction price of M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182 mm/150 μm) was 3.37 yuan/piece, a week-on-week decrease was 12.47%; the average transaction price of G12 monocrystalline silicon wafers (210 mm/150 μm) was 5.20 yuan/piece, a week-on-week decrease of 9.09%. The price of silicon wafers extended its decline this week, mainly due to oversupply.

Insufficient demand, high inventory, falling cement prices, generally staggered peak production, Guangdong and other places stop production for half of the summer

Recently, the cement market is “not busy in the peak season”. While the enterprises bear the price drop, they generally carry out peak-staggered production in order to alleviate the supply pressure. According to a person from Jidong Cement Company, there is currently insufficient demand in the cement market, and due to the impact of previous inventory accumulation, the market price has dropped significantly, and the company’s product prices have fallen by about 15% year-on-year. The company’s production line will carry out staggered production, mainly under the arrangement of industry associations, to prevent vicious competition and avoid falling into price wars. According to a person from Shangfeng Cement Company, the production bases located in the southwest and northwest regions have a greater intensity of staggered production this year, and the kiln needs to be shut down for a long time. According to a person from the Tower Group, this year’s cement staggered peak production span is longer. The Guangdong region where the company is located has a specific requirement of stopping production for about 15 days a month from May to August.

【Individual stock point clear】

Shanghai Electric (02727): Benefiting from the sea scenery and improving attitude

On June 9, China Three Gorges Corporation’s electronic procurement platform announced the “Jiangsu Dafeng 800MW Offshore Wind Power Project Submarine Cable Procurement Bidding” project, involving 220kv outgoing cables and 35kv on-site cables. It is reported that the first batch of 35kV submarine cables will be delivered before September 15, 2023, and the first batch of 220kV submarine cables will be delivered before August 31, 2023. The Jiangsu Dafeng 800MW project was previously competitively allocated at the end of 2021, but due to approval problems, the bidding progress was slow. The opening of bidding for the Dafeng project in Jiangsu means that the factors that plagued offshore wind power projects in Jiangsu may have been resolved, and more projects in Jiangsu’s offshore wind power are expected to be called for bidding one after another. The offshore wind power boom is expected to continue to improve. On the whole, Haifeng will continue to be prosperous in 2023. It is estimated that the new installed capacity will be 8-12GW, and the year-on-year growth rate of installed capacity and bidding volume will reach 100%.

Recently, offshore wind power competition and bidding projects have been continuously stimulated. Previously, Guangdong released a sea wind competition plan on June 1. This time, the Jiangsu Dafeng project opened for bidding. The successive policies of Jiangsu and Guangdong will continue to help the subsequent offshore wind power boom. Jiangsu and Guangdong are two major provinces of offshore wind power, which have a greater impact on offshore wind power. According to statistics, in 2021, the new hoisting capacity in the country will be about 14.5GW, mainly distributed in the seven provinces and cities of Jiangsu, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian, Liaoning, Shandong, and Shanghai. Among them, Jiangsu newly installed 5GW of offshore wind power in that year, accounting for 34.5%. %, basically belong to the same level as Jiangsu.

Shanghai Electric’s public account recently released a message saying that by May of this year, the cumulative grid-connected capacity of Shanghai Electric’s offshore wind power had exceeded 10 million kilowatts. Huaxi Securities Research Report pointed out that according to the bank’s incomplete statistics, it is estimated that the newly installed capacity of offshore wind power in coastal provinces and cities will exceed 55GW during the “14th Five-Year Plan”. The bank believes that in the future, offshore wind power will have abundant resources and a huge market space.

[Disclaimer]This VIP information product is only for communication and discussion, and does not constitute any investment advice. Unauthorized reprinting is strictly prohibited. For more high-quality information and data products, please log in to[Zhitong Finance]APP for inquiries.