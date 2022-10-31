© Reuters. Zhitong Hong Kong stocks know early | Financial work report of the State Council: Strengthen various medium and long-term investment forces Ganfeng Lithium (01772) Net profit attributable to the parent in the third quarter increased by 614.05% year-on-year



Financial work report of the State Council: Strengthen various medium and long-term investment forces to promote the establishment of a new model of real estate development

On October 30, the official website of the People’s Bank of China released the report of the State Council on financial work made by the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, at the 37th meeting of the 13th National People’s Congress Standing Committee. The report introduces the main progress and achievements of financial work in 2022, and proposes further work considerations. Regarding the consideration of the next step, the report proposes to continue to implement a prudent monetary policy, comprehensively strengthen and improve financial supervision, further increase financial support for the real economy, continuously deepen financial reform and opening up, and actively and prudently prevent and resolve financial risks.

The report proposes to maintain stable and orderly real estate financing, meet rigid and improved housing needs, support the delivery of buildings, stabilize people’s livelihood, and promote the establishment of a new model of real estate development. The report proposes that for cross-industry, cross-regional and cross-border risks, strengthen regulatory coordination and upper and lower linkages, and firmly maintain the bottom line of no systemic financial risks.

Hong Kong stock ADR index rose 0.65%

As of the close on Friday, the Dow Jones rose 2.59% to 32,861.80 points; the Nasdaq rose 2.87% to 11,102.45 points; the S&P 500 rose 2.46% to 3,901.06 points. Most of the large technology stocks rose, with Apple up 7.56%. The ADR index of Hong Kong stocks rose, and closed at 14,960 points on a proportional basis, up 96.76 points or 0.65% from the Hong Kong closing.

German Chancellor Scholz to visit China

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced: At the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council, German Federal Chancellor Scholz will pay an official visit to China on November 4.

State Office: Preliminary formation of a national integrated government big data system by the end of next year

The General Office of the State Council issued the guidelines for the construction of a national integrated government big data system. Among them, the construction goals mentioned that by the end of 2023, the national integrated government big data system will be initially formed, which will basically have the capabilities of data catalog management, data collection, data governance, big data analysis, security protection, etc., and the data sharing and opening capabilities will be significantly enhanced. The level of government data management services has been significantly improved. Comprehensively find out the base of government affairs data resources, establish a dynamic update mechanism for government affairs data catalogues, and continuously improve the quality of government affairs data. Build and improve basic databases such as population, legal persons, natural resources, economy, and electronic certificates, as well as subject databases such as medical and health care, social security, ecological environmental protection, emergency management, and credit systems, and incorporate them into the national integrated government big data system.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Throwing local currency to buy foreign exchange will definitely regret it in the future

The head of the relevant department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission reiterated on October 28 that the long-term positive trend of my country’s economy and the long-term strengthening trend of the renminbi remain unchanged, and he made it clear: “In the past 30 years, all companies and individuals who have devalued the renminbi have suffered losses. If you buy foreign currency now, you will definitely regret it in the future.” At the same time, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission pointed out that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will continue to support Hong Kong’s unique advantages in the dual-cycle pattern, and continue to consolidate and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center.

Two departments: Take multiple measures to ensure reasonable output of polysilicon and encourage enterprises to reasonably control product price levels

The General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission and the General Department of the National Energy Administration issued a notice on matters related to promoting the healthy development of the photovoltaic industry chain. It is mentioned that support polysilicon enterprises to strengthen technological innovation and research and development, improve the level of automation, digitization, informatization, and intelligence of production lines, reduce energy consumption, and improve production efficiency and product quality rate. Promote construction projects to be put into production on schedule. Encourage upstream and downstream integration, strategic cooperation, mutual shareholding, signing long-term contracts, and support the construction of photovoltaic industrial parks. Encourage state-owned, private and other types of capital to participate in all aspects of the industrial chain, and effectively limit the disorderly expansion of low-end production capacity. Under the premise of following the principle of fair competition, combined with factors such as market supply and demand situation, production cost and reasonable profit level, the price of polysilicon and other products is guided to maintain a reasonable range. Relevant enterprises can enjoy government support policies and be included in the list of government and industry key enterprises support policies. The relevant Hong Kong stocks involved include GCL Technology (03800) and Xinte Energy (01799).

There are new measures in Shanghai’s tobacco control regulations: electronic cigarettes are completely banned in public places

On October 28, 2022, Jiemian News learned from the Shanghai Municipal Health Promotion Committee Office that the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress passed the amendment to the “Regulations on Smoking Control in Public Places in Shanghai”, and the new regulations will come into effect on October 28, 2022. As a result, electronic cigarettes are included in the scope of smoking in public places, that is, smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in indoor public places, indoor workplaces, public transportation and outdoor areas of some public places in Shanghai. This is another new measure on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the implementation of the “Regulations”, and it also means another important step in the construction of a smoke-free city with social co-governance. The relevant Hong Kong stocks involved include Smol International (06969), Huabao International (00336), BYD Electronics (00285), China Bolton (03318), and China Tobacco Hong Kong (06055).

Foxconn makes an update on the situation

On the afternoon of October 30, “Zhengzhou Announcement” sent two messages in a row, announcing that “Foxconn sent three care notices to employees: voluntary to leave and stay, make sure that you will be guaranteed, and attach the place and phone number for returning home.” to ensure the smooth and safe return of Foxconn employees.” In the latest statement at 6 pm on the 30th, Foxconn told the First Financial reporter that caring for employees is the first principle of the group’s operations. Involves the relevant Hong Kong stock Fuzhikang Group (02038).

Ganfeng Lithium (01772) released its third-quarter results and its net profit attributable to the parent company was about 7.541 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 614.05%

Ganfeng Lithium announced its results for the third quarter of 2022, with operating income of approximately RMB 13.168 billion (same unit below), a year-on-year increase of 340.48%; net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was approximately RMB 7.541 billion, a year-on-year increase of 614.05%; The stock income was 3.75 yuan. The company and the People’s Government of Hengfeng County recently signed the “Investment Agreement”. Both parties agreed that the company will invest in the construction of a comprehensive utilization project of lithium ore mining and dressing with an annual output of 6 million tons and a battery-grade lithium salt project with an annual output of 50,000 tons in Hengfeng County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province. .

The research report of CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the auction price of Pilbara lithium concentrate hit a new high, resources were king, and the prosperity of the mine continued to rise. Enterprises with upstream resources will benefit more. Integrated enterprises with both resources and lithium salt processing are the best among the best, and the self-sufficiency rate of resources is the core indicator.

