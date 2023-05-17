Zhongtai Securities: Maintain Man Wah Holdings Buy rating, domestic sales enter the post-epidemic recovery stage, export sales to storage are gradually ending Man Wah Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com









Zhongtai Securities issued a research report stating that theMan Wah Holdings(01999) “Buy” rating, as a leader in functional sofas, the penetration rate and share of functional sofas have increased to drive continuous growth in performance. In the short term, domestic sales have entered the recovery stage after the epidemic, and export sales to North America are coming to an end. Orders are expected to gradually improve. In FY2023, the company achieved a total operating income of 17.789 billion Hong Kong dollars, and a net profit of 2.116 billion Hong Kong dollars attributable to the parent after deducting non-existing expenses. During the period, HK$193 million was affected by non-recurring gains and losses, of which HG factory goodwill impairment was HK$130 million, and the comprehensive impact of asset impairment provisions and one-off government subsidies was HK$63 million.

The main views of Zhongtai Securities are as follows:

The impact of the epidemic in the Chinese market is controllable, and the income in overseas markets is affected by factors such as destocking, falling shipping costs, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

1) Chinese market: The decline in sales was mainly affected by the epidemic. FY23 operating income was 11.093 billion Hong Kong dollars, -15.9% year-on-year, and -10.2% year-on-year in RMB; FY23 main business income (excluding iron frames) was 10.273 billion Hong Kong dollars, -14.5% year-on-year, -8.7% year-on-year in RMB, of which FY23H1/FY23H2 mainly Revenue in RMB was -3.6%/-13.5% year-on-year, respectively. As of the end of FY23, the number of the company’s stores in the Chinese market has reached 6,471 (excluding 808 Getiao and Pulini stores), with a net opening of 503 stores, and the opening of stores in FY24 is expected to accelerate. In terms of categories, the FY23 sofa/mattress RMB caliber was -6.6%/-13.9% year-on-year, of which the FY23H2 sofa/mattress RMB caliber was -5.8%/-30.6% year-on-year. In terms of channels, the FY23 online/offline channel renminbi caliber was -2.8%/-10.5% year-on-year; of which, the FY23H2 online/offline channel renminbi caliber was -14.6%/-22.8% year-on-year.

2) North American market: The drop in sea freight & de-warehousing lead to obvious pressure in the second half of the fiscal year. FY23 North American market revenue was 4.189 billion Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year -26.1%, of which sofa revenue was 3.981 billion Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year -26.4%. FY23H1/FY23H2 North American market revenue was +0.1%/-47.7% year-on-year, respectively. In FY23H2, the decline in revenue was mainly due to ①North American home furnishing retailers were in the destocking stage; ②The sea freight fell, and the sea freight collected by the company decreased significantly year-on-year. Over the past 23 years, as retailers have gradually completed destocking, the rhythm of orders is expected to continue to recover.

3) Europe and other overseas markets: FY23 revenue was 1.161 billion Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year -15.5%; of which sofa revenue was 771 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year +33.2%. FY23H1/FY23H2 revenue in Europe and other overseas markets was +2.1%/-31.6% year-on-year, respectively. 4) HG Group: FY23 revenue was 613 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year -31.2%, mainly affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The cost dropped significantly, and the apparent profitability decline in North America was mainly caused by changes in the pricing model.

In FY23, the gross profit margin of the company increased by +1.8pp year-on-year to 38.5%, of which the gross profit margin of FY23H1/FY23H2 was 38.8%/38.1%, respectively. The core driving force for the increase in gross profit margin is the decline in raw material costs. In FY23, the average unit price of leather/iron frames/wooden products/cloth/packaging materials/chemicals in the company’s main raw materials was -9.5%/-17%/-7.7%/- 7.8%/-2.4%/-17.4%, the impact on cost is -1.7%/-4.0%/-0.6%/-0.5%/-0.2%/-1.7% respectively; the contribution of cost decline to gross profit margin is about 5pp .

From the perspective of different markets, 1) The gross profit margin of the Chinese market was +4.2pp year-on-year, and the contribution of the cost decline was partially offset by factors such as enhanced promotional efforts and an increase in the proportion of cost-effective products. The average price of sofas in the Chinese market in FY23 was -13% year-on-year. 2) North American market: Gross profit margin was -4.1pp year-on-year, mainly due to the decrease in shipping surcharges and changes in the export FOB/Landed pricing structure. 3) Europe and other overseas markets: Gross profit margin was +0.8pp year-on-year, and the decline in raw material costs was partially offset by the increase in labor costs. 4) HG Group: Gross profit margin was -1.8pp year-on-year, mainly due to rising costs and declining revenues caused by the war in Ukraine.

In terms of operating efficiency, the turnover days increased slightly.

The company’s FY23 inventory turnover days were 71 days, +8 days year-on-year; accounts receivable turnover days were 40 days, +7 days year-on-year; accounts payable turnover days were 36 days, +7 days year-on-year.

Risk warning: Downstream demand falls short of expectations; market competition intensifies; raw material prices fluctuate sharply; production capacity construction progress falls short of expectations.

