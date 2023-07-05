Home » Zhongyi Daily Chemical Leads the Way in Drafting Group Standard for Cosmetic Inner Packaging Materials
Zhongyi Daily Chemical, a subsidiary of Shangmei, has taken the lead in drafting a group standard that aims to promote the quality acceptance management level of cosmetic inner packaging materials. The group standard approval meeting for the “Oriental Beauty Valley Cosmetics Inner Packaging Material Inspection and Acceptance Management Regulations” was organized by the Shanghai Daily Chemical Industry Association and Shanghai Daily Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The meeting, held at the global port headquarters of Shangmei, was attended by leaders and representatives from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, Shanghai and Fengxian District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, and Shanghai Daily Chemicals Industry Association. The goal of the meeting was to review and finalize the guidelines for general testing methods in the group bid.

In today’s era of big consumption by To C (Consumer to Consumer) users, cosmetic packaging materials play a crucial role in product transportation and also reflect the brand’s supply chain quality control standards. They are an important part of the user’s unpacking experience. With this in mind, Zhongyi Daily Chemical, with the support of other industry companies, led the drafting of the group standard to improve the quality acceptance management level of inner packaging materials. The standard will serve as an important reference for the cosmetics industry in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ms. Yu Ying, vice president of Shangmei Co., Ltd., expressed her satisfaction with the initiative and highlighted the company’s commitment to independent scientific research and supply chain management. She emphasized their focus on bringing high-quality skincare products to consumers and prioritizing the user’s unpacking experience. Looking ahead, Ms. Ying stated that Shangmei will continue to prioritize the quality control and acceptance of inner packaging materials and steadily improve the comprehensive quality level of the supply chain.

Shangmei Manufacturing International (SMI) aims to promote their scientific research and product strength on the world stage. By adhering to high standards in their scientific research and supply chain management, as well as controlling packaging standards, SMI aims to become a beloved cosmetics brand among global consumers.

