Zhou Dayong, Chairman of Municipal Industry Group, Conducts Investigation at Zhongji Harvest International Trading Co., Ltd.

Zhou Dayong, the chairman of the Municipal Industry Group, recently conducted an investigation at Zhongji Harvest International Trading Co., Ltd. The purpose of the investigation was to assess the company’s operations and discuss its future plans.

On August 8, Zhou Dayong, along with Meng Chunhua, a member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager, and Wang E, the Deputy General Manager, visited Zhongji Harvest for the investigation. The meeting was attended by representatives from the relevant departments of the Municipal Industry Group, the management team of Zhongji Harvest, and other key officials.

During the research meeting, Zhou Fangjun, the general manager of Zhongji Jiashi, presented a report on the company’s performance, challenges faced in business development, and the upcoming work plan. In the first half of 2023, Zhongji Jiashi achieved commendable sales of 9.675 billion yuan, with imports totaling 139.15 million US dollars and exports valued at 7.18 million US dollars. This success can be attributed to the company’s utilization of Jiaxing’s favorable business environment, as well as the support from the Municipal Industry Group’s state-owned enterprises.

Zhou Dayong praised the achievements of Zhongji Harvest Company. He emphasized three key points for further development. Firstly, he encouraged the company to continue leading the way in its industry. Zhongji Harvest has already established itself as a prominent foreign trade enterprise in the region, and it must build on this success. Secondly, Zhou urged for the integration of internal resources. The Municipal Industry Group aims to promote the integration of the service and manufacturing industries and the construction of major projects. Therefore, it is crucial for Zhongji Harvest to collaborate closely with other units of the group to maximize their respective advantages and achieve mutual benefits. Lastly, Zhou stressed the importance of business risk control to ensure the safe and stable development of the company.

Zhou Dayong’s investigation at Zhongji Harvest International Trading Co., Ltd. highlights the Municipal Industry Group’s commitment to promoting the high-quality development of Jiaxing’s foreign trade. The company’s achievements and future plans will contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth and further strengthen its position in the international market.