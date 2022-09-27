1—8Profits of industrial enterprises fell in the month

——Zhu Hong, senior statistician of the Industrial Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises

1—8The changes in the profits of industrial enterprises in the month showed the following main characteristics:

First, the revenue of industrial enterprises maintained growth and the profit structure improved.1—8In March, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size increased year-on-year8.4%continued rapid growth; corporate profits fell year-on-year2.1%.With the decline in the price increase of some bulk commodities, the upstream and downstream profit structure of industrial enterprises has improved significantly, and the profit of equipment manufacturing industry has dropped continuously.4Monthly narrowed, the profit of the power industry continued to recover.from8month, in41Among the industrial categories, there are27The profit growth rate of each industry accelerated or narrowed from the previous month, and changed from decline to increase, accounting for more than 60%, most of which were mid- and downstream industries.

Second, the decline in profits of equipment manufacturing industry narrowed significantly, and the proportion of profits increased. With the further smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain, the profit growth of the equipment manufacturing industry has recovered significantly.1—8In March, the profit of equipment manufacturing industry fell year-on-year2.0%a drop compared to1—7month narrows3.7percentage points, the proportion of profits in industries above designated size has increased by about5.0percent.from8From a monthly perspective, driven by factors such as policies to support automobile consumption, the production and sales of the automobile manufacturing industry have further accelerated, and profits have increased year-on-year.1.02times, the highest growth rate in a year; driven by lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic equipment, air-conditioning manufacturing and other industries, the profit of the electrical machinery industry has increased36.7%the growth rate accelerated from the previous month11.1percentage points; the profits of the electronics and instrumentation industries increased respectively22.9%、21.3%and the growth rate turns from negative to positive.

Third, the profit of the power industry has improved significantly. The continuous recovery of industrial production and the impact of high temperature weather have led to strong demand for electricity, and the growth rate of power generation has accelerated month by month and reached the highest level in recent years, driving the rapid recovery of profits in the power industry.1—8Profits of the power industry fell year-on-year in the month2.0%a drop compared to1—7month narrows10.0percent.8The profit of the power industry in the month increased year-on-year1.58times, the growth rate accelerated from the previous month111.8percent.

Fourth, the profitability of consumer goods manufacturing industry has improved. With the continuous release of the effects of consumption-promoting policies, market demand has rebounded, and profits of most consumer goods industries have improved.8In March, the year-on-year decline in the profits of the consumer goods manufacturing industry narrowed significantly compared with the previous month, and the profitability improved.exist13Among the consumer goods manufacturing industries, there are8The profits of each industry improved from the previous month,4The industry achieved double-digit growth in profits.Among them, the profits of wine, beverage, tea and cultural, educational, industrial and aesthetic industries increased respectively.59.8%、29.1%the growth rate was significantly faster than the previous month; the profits of tobacco and food manufacturing industries increased respectively33.8%、19.0%maintained rapid growth.

Fifth, the monthly profits of foreign-funded enterprises have changed from falling to rising, and the decline in profits of small and micro enterprises has narrowed.8In January, among the industrial enterprises above designated size, the revenue growth of foreign and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises accelerated, and the profit changed from a year-on-year decline in the previous month to an increase6.0%;Small and micro enterprise profits decreased year-on-year4.1%the decline was narrowed from the previous month, and the recovery of profits was better than that of all industries.

On the whole, the benefits of industrial enterprises are showing a recovery trend. The decline in profits for the month narrowed compared with the previous month, the industry structure improved, and the profits of the mid- and downstream industries continued to recover. However, it should also be noted that the profits of industrial enterprises are still declining, the production and operation costs of enterprises are still high, and the external environment is unstable and uncertain. In the next stage, we must resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, step up efforts to promote the release of the package of policies to stabilize the economy and the release of continuous policies, focus on expanding effective demand, intensify efforts to help enterprises, and promote the sustained and stable recovery of the industrial economy.