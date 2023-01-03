Home Business Zhu Xiaotong, President of Tesla Greater China, has been promoted to second only to Musk – yqqlm
Business

Zhu Xiaotong, President of Tesla Greater China, has been promoted to second only to Musk – yqqlm

by admin

On January 3, according to reports, an internal announcement showed that Zhu Xiaotong, President of Tesla Greater China, was promoted.Will hold a global management position with responsibility for Tesla’s U.S. production and sales operations in North America and Europe.

Tesla’s announcement shows that Zhu Xiaotong will continue to serve as the top executive of Tesla’s sales in China and other parts of Asia.

According to reports, the change of position made Zhu Xiaotong the most high-profile executive of Tesla after Musk.It is responsible for deliveries in all of Tesla’s major markets, as well as all production outside of Tesla’s German factory.

At present, Tesla has not made any further clarification on this.

According to public information, Zhu Xiaotong joined Tesla Motors in April 2014 as the project director of Tesla China‘s super charging station. In December 2014, Wu Bixuan, Tesla’s global vice president and president of China, resigned, and Zhu Xiaotong, director of the super charging station project, took over.

During his tenure as President of China, Zhu Xiaotong led a series of localization of Tesla products in China, including the opening of the experience center, the promotion of new cars in China, and the construction of the Shanghai Tesla Super Factory.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

See also  Subsidy discounts reach 100 million yuan 2022 Beijing Consumer Season - Quality Life Drinks Festival starts online_Event_Citizen_Special Area

You may also like

Toyota Gr: the family expands with the arrival...

The upper space or limited palm oil futures...

Asset managers face tough year of cost cutting...

From light to transport, here is the sting...

2023 Outlook for the RMB Exchange Rate

Home Furnishing丨GOME Retail Announces Debt Capitalization Plan, Controlling...

Cotton prices have a limited increase before the...

Anima: the partnership with Crédit Agricole Italia continues...

Moutai Sanya Hotel’s open restaurant can spend 1499...

Mps: “doubts about business continuity have been overcome”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy