On January 3, according to reports, an internal announcement showed that Zhu Xiaotong, President of Tesla Greater China, was promoted.Will hold a global management position with responsibility for Tesla’s U.S. production and sales operations in North America and Europe.

Tesla’s announcement shows that Zhu Xiaotong will continue to serve as the top executive of Tesla’s sales in China and other parts of Asia.

According to reports, the change of position made Zhu Xiaotong the most high-profile executive of Tesla after Musk.It is responsible for deliveries in all of Tesla’s major markets, as well as all production outside of Tesla’s German factory.

At present, Tesla has not made any further clarification on this.

According to public information, Zhu Xiaotong joined Tesla Motors in April 2014 as the project director of Tesla China‘s super charging station. In December 2014, Wu Bixuan, Tesla’s global vice president and president of China, resigned, and Zhu Xiaotong, director of the super charging station project, took over.

During his tenure as President of China, Zhu Xiaotong led a series of localization of Tesla products in China, including the opening of the experience center, the promotion of new cars in China, and the construction of the Shanghai Tesla Super Factory.