According to IT House news on January 3, an internal announcement showed that Zhu Xiaotong, President of Tesla Greater China, was promoted.Will assume global management positions，Responsible for Tesla’s U.S. production operations and sales operations in North America and Europe。

According to the announcement issued by Tesla, Zhu Xiaotong willContinuation of Tesla’s most senior executive position in sales in China and the rest of Asia。

The move made Zhu Xiaotong Tesla’s most high-profile executive since Elon Musk, the report said.Responsible for deliveries in all major markets of Tesla, and all production operations outside Tesla’s German factory。

Tesla has not yet responded to a request for comment.

IT Home learned that according to public information, Zhu Xiaotong joined Tesla in April 2014, and took over as Tesla’s global vice president and president of China in December 2014. During his tenure as President of China, Zhu Xiaotong led a series of localization of Tesla products in China, including the opening of the experience center, the promotion of new cars in China, and the construction of the Shanghai Tesla Super Factory.