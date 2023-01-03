Tom Zhu, head of Tesla China, has been promoted to “No. 2” in Tesla’s auto business.

On January 3, according to Reuters, Zhu Xiaotong, head of Tesla China, has been promoted to Tesla’s global management position, responsible for the sales of the US factory and North America and Europe. At the same time, Zhu Xiaotong still holds the top management position of Tesla China and the head of sales in other parts of Asia.

This also means that Zhu Xiaotong will be responsible for the sales of all major markets of Tesla Motors, as well as the production of all factories except the German factory.

Reuters commented that Zhu Xiaotong has become the most high-profile executive after Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Previously, it was reported that Zhu Xiaotong would succeed Musk as Tesla’s new CEO, but news obtained by Reuters showed that as of Tuesday (January 2) local time, Zhu Xiaotong’s title had not changed.

A month before this, Zhu Xiaotong had already “started work” at the American factory.

On December 8, 2022, according to Bloomberg News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk “named” Zhu Xiaotong to go to the United States. Zhu Xiaotong has led a Chinese engineering team to the Texas super factory to help oversee its capacity expansion. A week later, when Tesla was celebrating the new milestone of 3,000 Model Y per week at the Texas super factory, Zhu Xiaotong also appeared in the factory photo released by Tesla.

According to public information, Zhu Xiaotong graduated from Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand and obtained an MBA degree from Fuqua Business School of Duke University in the United States. He has rich management experience and multinational work experience.

In April 2014, Zhu Xiaotong joined Tesla to lead the development of Tesla’s super charging stations in China. Zhu Xiaotong has played an important role in the rapid development of Tesla’s super charging stations in China. During this period, Tesla built nearly 40 super charging piles in China, and built more than 600 destination charging piles in more than 60 cities across the country.

After just over half a year, he quickly took over as the head of Tesla China. In December 2014, Zhu Xiaotong was appointed as Tesla’s global vice president and president of China. He was successively responsible for Tesla’s business in Greater China and the construction and operation of Tesla’s super factory in Shanghai.

Under the leadership of Zhu Xiaotong, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory currently has an annual production capacity of more than 750,000 vehicles. It is Tesla’s highest-yielding Gigafactory and is also an important global export center for Tesla. In November this year, the Tesla Shanghai factory delivered more than 100,000 vehicles, a record high; from January to November, its total delivery volume exceeded 650,000 vehicles.

According to the delivery data released by Tesla, in the whole year of 2022, Tesla produced a total of 1.3696 million vehicles worldwide and delivered a total of 1.3139 million vehicles. This is the first time that Tesla’s global production and delivery volume have exceeded one million vehicles. , of which more than 1.2 million are Model 3 and Y series. For the whole year of 2021, its delivery volume will be 936,200 vehicles. In 2022, the delivery volume will increase by more than 40% year-on-year. Although Tesla delivered record highs last year, neither the annual nor the quarterly delivery figures met Wall Street expectations.