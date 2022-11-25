You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Zhuojia Holdings(01827) announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with revenue of approximately HK$212 million, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%. Net profit was 3.411 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 93.67%; earnings per share were 0.85 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was due to the opening of five retail stores selling skin care products during the period under review. The decrease in profit was mainly attributable to the decrease in the amount of contract liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income after the expiry of the validity period of the prepaid treatment courses as compared with the same period last year. Excluding its impact, the Group’s profit performance was stable. In addition, the Group is well-prepared for the steady recovery of the economy and the traditional peak sales season of Christmas and New Year in the second half of the financial year. In the past few years, in response to the new normal business environment, the Group has adjusted its operating strategy and introduced cost control plans.

