On February 24, the “Sichuan County Economic High-quality Development Exchange Event and 2022 Sichuan Top Ten Economic Influential Figures Award Ceremony” was held in Shehong City, Suining City. On the same day, the four heavyweight lists of “2022 Sichuan’s Top 10 Economic Influential Figures”, “2022 Sichuan’s Top 10 Young Entrepreneurs”, “2022 Sichuan’s Top 10 Urban-Rural Integration Cases” and “2022 Sichuan’s Models of Fighting for Economy and Construction” were announced on the spot . At the meeting, the Management Committee of Zigong Aviation Industrial Park won the title of “2022 Sichuan’s “Pacesetter for Economic Development and Construction”.

Since 2022, Zigong Aviation Industrial Park has achieved a series of achievements in terms of economy and construction. The report card of Chengfei Zigong UAV Industrial Base is impressive: 11 supporting enterprises have signed contracts and landed, Xi’an Yuli, Jiangsu Xinyang, etc. 5 enterprises have been completed and put into production; 6 enterprises including Guizhou Hangrui and Chengya Airlines are speeding up their construction.

In recent years, the Management Committee of Zigong Aviation Industrial Park has firmly implemented the strategy of “strengthening the city through industry”, taking advantage of the “Chuanxie No. 5” airspace, airport platform and carrying space, focusing on the development of drones and general aviation industries, and striving to build a 100 billion industry Clusters, and strive to provide important support for the transformation and upgrading of old industrial cities with high-quality development. A total of 50 key institutes and enterprises have been introduced into the aviation industry, such as Chengfei, AVIC UAV, Tengfeng Technology, China Electric Co., Ltd., and China Aircraft Institute. The business covers UAV and general aircraft manufacturing, aviation and gas turbine parts R & D and manufacturing, aviation operation and maintenance experience, aviation education and training and other fields have initially formed a new development pattern for the entire industrial chain of drones and general aviation. (Liu Kesheng, Cao Xinjie)

