Zilli, the former Triboo takes revenge on the web with his Connetty

He started learning the language of the web when he was just 14 years old. Since, Alberto Zilli, who is now 37 years old, has created a series of successful case histories. The best known of these, Triboo Media, the digital hub that led to the listing with Giulio Corno and which he left in 2015. As a boy they called it the “Mark Zuckerberg of Pordenone”, the province where he grew up, before arriving in Milan with his brothers Samuele and Stefano. Immediately passionate about the internet, at the beginning of the new millennium he founded the first site, using the VAT number of his older brother.

And it is still with his brothers that in 2016 he created Connetty, a privately-owned industrial holding that invests in digital and new media. A sort of revenge on Triboo, if we want, and on a sector it knows very well: that of online marketing. The numbers are proving him right. In fact, in the first half of the year Connety grew by another +13% turnover, compared to the same period last year. And it aims to close 2023 with a turnover of 20 million.

In particular, the subsidiary has grown Refine Direct, which deals with advertising campaigns. But the subsidiaries Qualify Direct, which follows lead generation, and Broadbandy, dedicated to the world of addressable TV, also performed very well. “Our secret is to have continued to invest in innovation, developing technology, identifying trends of certain interest for users and customers, and enhancing individual human and creative skills,” explains Zilli, who is the CEO of Connetty.

In fact, an important boost was given to the sector during the year of research and development. A +35% with focus on artificial intelligence and to improve internal operational processes. “The very positive results allow us to invest in our potential and to look to the future with a view to continuous growth – continues Zilli -. The objective is to expand our staff and our offer through investments in the development of new solutions and contents to support our customers, drawing on our consolidated experience in the field of digital and performance marketing”.

And become a hub for small companies in the sector through new acquisitions. “Our goal is to grow and, therefore, if there are opportunities we will seize them, as we have done up to now. Having no third party investors to be accountable to, we have a certain freedom. But if we soon need investors to integrate new realities, we will evaluate if necessary”, specifies the CEO.

In short, a clear project. Taking advantage of the mistakes made in the past. “Of these I will mention two – replies Zilli -: the first is to avoid necessarily wanting to make the product from the start, which is believed to be perfect, without first having it tested on the market. The development must only become maniacal when it is seen that it responds to a need. The other is that, when you identify the right trend, you need to have the courage to structure yourself straight away.”

