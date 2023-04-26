Zolar founder on resignation: “Like giving up my daughter at daycare”

“I wouldn’t call it pain,” says Zolar founder Alex Melzer. But of course his departure as CEO touched him emotionally. Zolar

The decision came as a surprise to people outside of his closest circle: At the end of April, Alexander Melzer announced that he would be handing over his position as CEO of the solar startup Zolar to an external manager on May 1st. The 38-year-old explains that he will continue to work for three months for a kind of “handover”, before retiring at the end of July. “I’m changing sports, so to speak,” he says. From then on, as a member of the Supervisory Board, he will be responsible for strategic issues.

It will definitely be quieter, says the industrial engineer in an interview with Gründerszene – although that was not what his decision was about. But what was it? Why did he decide to take this step? And how is he doing with it? We spoke to Melzer.

Alexander, soon you will no longer be CEO. Do you feel any form of pain about your decision?

What is pain? (Longer silence.) Of course I’m emotional about it. After seven years of zolar nonstop, 24/7, now giving my baby to someone else…? It’s a bit like dropping my daughter off at daycare, so the initial reaction is: Oh! Of course, the comparison is flawed. But I wouldn’t call it pain.

You got a lot of applause for that, for example when you announced your decision on LinkedIn. Does it feel like something to be congratulated on?

Good question. So I think the congratulations were for having someone like Jamie Heywood to have brought on board as a successor, someone who previously led Uber to sales of over five billion in ten countries. Fluent in Mandarin, which is a great asset in our industry given that the majority of products come from China. Someone who was previously at Amazon and so on. So that’s how I interpreted the congratulations.

I think it could also have been interpreted to mean that people congratulated you on your courage and greatness to say: I’m handing over “mine” to someone else here.

Yes, I understand, but that’s not my reading. I look at it rather ‘humble’ that I just asked myself: What does it take to take the next step? That is my only requirement. I don’t have to be in control, I don’t have to own everything and I don’t have to dictate everything in detail. That was never my approach.

Rather?

I overheard this phrase early in my career: „If you are the smartest person in the room, you should leave the room.“

Is that the explanation for you giving up your CEO position?

I have two hats on. I’m wearing a business manager’s hat on one side. On the other hand, however, I have the founder’s hat on, from the person who founded the whole shop here because he wanted to achieve something. Namely: To scale the impact against climate change through private individuals. That was – and still is – my main motivation. We were super successful and built a lot. But then the point came with the question: What does it take to make the next quantum leap? To get ten, no, 100 times more installations per month? And the answer was very clear: we have to bring in someone who has these skills.

You could have tweaked the strategy. Or the pace.

Yes, of course I went through all the possible options. But in the end, organizations are very strongly defined by their leaders. As CEO and founder, you can have a lot of influence on everything that happens in your company. And so it was logical for me that we need someone with tremendous growth experience in management.

When did you first think of it?

It was probably triggered at the end of last summer when I read the new climate research updates. It became very clear that we are moving towards a four and a half degree scenario. Four and a half degrees of global warming if we continue as we are now. In other words, in order to prevent this, the development towards renewables has to happen much faster, much more aggressively. And from this perspective I then looked at my company and said: We have to step up our game – to the very, very strong scaling that we have.

How did the search for a successor go?

We started an excessive process and worked with a headhunter, True Search. Their goal is to attract people from Uber, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to the climate sector. We looked at the whole European market with over 500 candidates that we had already pre-selected. And then we set up a calibration with operational experience, operational complexity, experience in scaling, tech companies, consumer facing companies. The profile we were looking for was very demanding.

What is missing from the list is the inner motivation to stop climate change – the much-vaunted purpose, so to speak. A top manager of the largest tech companies does not automatically have that.

Lots of people learn from it. They also see what is happening and ask themselves: In which world do I actually live? What world am I leaving behind? It’s the same with Jamie. He has lived in India, he grew up in Bangkok, he has seen how pollution affects daily life in these Asian cities.

How did those around you react to your decision?

The reaction was twofold. Some said: That’s awesome. And the others who totally supported it and said: Well, you’ll know what’s best for the company.

And your employees?

Their reaction was a mixture of surprised, of course, on the one hand, but looking forward in a totally positive way on the other. I sense a certain anticipation to get such an experienced leader.

Will your life calm down?

In any case.

In an interview you once said that your working day starts at 6 a.m., doesn’t end before 8 p.m. and that there is usually no time for a lunch break. Have you worked to ensure that this is no longer the case?

No not at all. That does not bother me. It’s just a good routine I have there. I could have gone on like this forever.

And what does your daily plan look like from the end of July?

my plan? I’m a super structured person. But all my planning, quarterly planning, annual planning and so on – it all ends at the end of July and after that it’s like a black hole. I don’t even know what’s coming next.

Sounds scary.

No, it’s like training for the Olympics. Then you don’t have to worry about what the training plan will look like afterwards. But you are fully focused on the Olympic Games. Everything that comes after that will follow.

Nevertheless: Especially for a “superstructured person” it is certainly not easy to endure such a great nothingness.

I’ll be in southern France for two weeks first. With wine and cheese, the emotional, psychological low will be bearable.

And then? start new?

I don’t think a job in the Berlin Senate administration will be for me anymore. (He laughs.) But to be honest: I don’t know what I’ll do after that. I can’t imagine sitting idly on the sidelines. Once an impact, always an impact. It’s a bit of a curse and a blessing at the same time. And I’m not gone. I stay on the board.

These are bi-weekly sessions.

Yes, of course, there will be space. Must too. Jamie Heywood should make his own decisions. Also ones that I would have met differently, of course. Only if they came to the board with the idea of ​​offering gas heating now would I strongly veto it.