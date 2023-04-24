Zontes 350E, how the Chinese travel scooter goes

Listen to the audio version of the article

Zontes is a brand imported and managed in Italy by Betamotor dealers; after making itself known in recent years for its motorcycles with 350 cc engines, it presented two scooters: the compact and city 350D and the more spacious and touring 350E, which we tested for a couple of weeks in the city and on a trip longer since weekend.

Surprising endowment

Offered at a price of around 5,290 euros, the 350E has standard equipment that many competitor models offer as an option or simply don’t consider. The list is extensive: traction control, heated grips with handguards, two-position electrically adjustable windshield, keyless ignition (the key fits on your wrist like a watch), tire pressure control, adjustable brake levers and parking brake mechanical (blocks the rear brake), three USB sockets, one of which in a compartment under the TFT color display that can be connected to a smartphone, with four graphical interfaces. Added to this are the LED headlights and two engine mappings (Eco and Sport). The latter is the liquid-cooled 349 cc single-cylinder, already used in Zontes motorcycles, capable of 36.7 hp: the aluminum cylinder allows for more space for the passage of the coolant, improving performance and engine life. The chassis includes a steel frame, a 41 mm diameter fork, two shock absorbers with adjustable preload and two disc brakes on the 15” (front) and 14” rims.

Excellent load capacity

The saddle, spacious and welcoming for rider and passenger, hides the compartment which is lit (not very much actually) and is able to house two full-face helmets. Two deep compartments have been created in the rear shield (a half-litre bottle fits comfortably), one of which has two USB sockets and is locked when the scooter is switched off.

Comfortable even for the tallest

On the 350E even taller riders find ways to stretch their legs forward for a more relaxed ride; the passenger has plenty of space too, with solid handles and footrests that fold out with a push. The aluminum handlebar, adjustable in distance, is in any case positioned close to the torso in order to allow a relaxed position, with the arms in a natural position.

On the road

The engine pushes a lot and is regular in delivery: at the traffic lights it starts very quickly; pick-up is also good and on the motorway it is possible to pick up and pass without too much effort: the 130 km/h can be held for a long time, thanks also to the windscreen which protects very well. In town, the 350E is agile, with a light front and quick changes of direction. Braking is also good, with limited stopping distances. The only drawback is the rather stiff suspension: in fast bends they guarantee stability, but in the city the deepest holes filter little; the back suffers. Finally, the 16-litre “monster” tank guarantees mileage of around 450 km, given that we have measured a mileage of over 28 km/l.