Zoom cuts annual forecasts, while revenue growth slows to single digits. In detail, the video calling software manufacturer has scaled down its earnings and revenue forecasts for the full year. According to Refinitiv, earnings were $ 1.05 per share, adjusted, compared to the 94 cents per share forecast by analysts. While the revenues are equal to 1.10 billion dollars, against the 1.12 billion forecast by analysts.

According to a release, Zoom’s fiscal second quarter revenue grew 8% year-on-year, slowing from the previous quarter’s 12% growth. The fiscal second quarter ended on July 31st. Zoom’s net income fell to $ 45.7 million in the quarter, from $ 316.9 million in the prior quarter, due to increased sales and marketing expenses.

The strong dollar, the performance of the company’s online business, and sales that weighed down towards the end of the quarter negatively impacted revenue for the quarter, said Kelly Steckelberg, chief financial officer at Zoom. “We’ve put in place initiatives to promote new online subscriptions, which proved promising, but weren’t enough to overcome the macro dynamics of the quarter,” Steckelberg said during a phone call from Zoom with analysts.

At the end of the quarter, the company said it had approximately 204,100 corporate customers, which are business units that Zoom’s direct sales teams, resellers or partners work with. This is an increase of less than 3% compared to 198,900 three months earlier. Corporate clients account for 54% of total turnover.