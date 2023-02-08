Zoom, after the boom comes the layoffs. The CEO: “We made mistakes”

Not even Zoom does discounts. The videoconferencing company, which experienced a surge during the Covid-19 health emergency, like many other technological realities is running for cover to cut i costs. And those “costs” are mostly at the expense of workers, as the company has announced cut Of 1300 seats Of Workil 15% of its total strength.

READ ALSO: Vodafone announces hundreds of layoffs

READ ALSO: Big Tech, nightmare quarterly: the era of hypergrowth is over

It was just the ceo, Eric Yuanin a post on the company’s blog, announcing it: “We have worked tirelessly to make Zoom better for our customers. But we have Also made mistakes. We didn’t spend enough time analyzing whether we were growing sustainably,” he admits speaking of a world adjusting to post-pandemic and the global uncertainty weighing on the company’s customers. The CEO also said the cuts they will impact all of Zoom’s organizations and laid-off employees will be offered up to 16 weeks of salary and health care coverage.

Zoom, in addition to job cuts, also company bonuses and salary cuts

The news of the cuts, as reported Republic, was met by a stock market boom: +6%, after the collapse of 47% in the previous twelve months. Yuan, moreover, has assured that she will participate in the cuts giving up al 98% of his base salary (300 thousand dollars a year scoros) and will give up the bonus for 2023; his total pay had been 1.1 million in 2022. The other top managers will also cut their base pay by 20%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

