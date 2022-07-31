Securities Times e Company News, On July 30, the commencement ceremony of the construction of the benchmark factory project of Zoomlion New Materials (Xiangyin) was held in Xiangyin County, Yueyang City, Hunan Province. This start of construction is an important strategic landing of Zoomlion in the layout of the new material industry. According to reports, the project plans to build 37,000 square meters of modern, green and environmentally friendly workshops. After the project is completed, it will become the largest, most automated, green and environmentally friendly new building material production base in the country and even in the world, greatly improving the industrial application level and added value of sand and gravel natural resources, and leading the innovation of new building materials and construction methods. Reform and promote the upgrading of my country’s new building materials industry.