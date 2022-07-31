Home Business Zoomlion New Materials’ Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction_ Securities Times Network
Business

Zoomlion New Materials’ Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction_ Securities Times Network

by admin
Zoomlion New Materials’ Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> Zoomlion New Materials’ Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > e company

Zoomlion New Materials Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction

2022-07-31 07:33

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Lee Jae-san

Securities Times · e company

Lee Jae-san

2022-07-31 07:33

Securities Times e Company News, On July 30, the commencement ceremony of the construction of the benchmark factory project of Zoomlion New Materials (Xiangyin) was held in Xiangyin County, Yueyang City, Hunan Province. This start of construction is an important strategic landing of Zoomlion in the layout of the new material industry. According to reports, the project plans to build 37,000 square meters of modern, green and environmentally friendly workshops. After the project is completed, it will become the largest, most automated, green and environmentally friendly new building material production base in the country and even in the world, greatly improving the industrial application level and added value of sand and gravel natural resources, and leading the innovation of new building materials and construction methods. Reform and promote the upgrading of my country’s new building materials industry.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4769749

    Zoomlion New Materials Xiangyin Benchmark Factory Starts Construction

    6885

    e company

    news

    1445

    Lee Jae-san

    2022-07-31

    See also  Crisis scars can make difficulties persist, 'crucial' Recovery Fund

    You may also like

    Suzhou Guoxin Technology Co., Ltd. Announcement on Receiving...

    Awaiting for the bis aid decree, a new...

    Don’t throw away old appliances, don’t rush to...

    Confindustria to the parties: public finance under control...

    Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the...

    e-sourcing(for VC) (registration number: 2022SR0821422) provides intelligent support...

    Industrial Internet Accelerates Industry Change- Sinochem News

    Shanghai’s “May 5th Shopping Festival” starts Putuo District,...

    CMEC: The controlling shareholder and actual controller plan...

    The PMI in July was 49.0%, falling to...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy