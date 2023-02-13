Home Business Zotye’s “Return of the Dead” launched its first electric car, Jiangnan U2, which is officially on sale: starting at 58,800
Business

Zotye’s “Return of the Dead” launched its first electric car, Jiangnan U2, which is officially on sale: starting at 58,800

by admin
Zotye’s “Return of the Dead” launched its first electric car, Jiangnan U2, which is officially on sale: starting at 58,800

According to news on February 13, Zotye’s sub-brand Jiangnan Motors officially launched the new small pure electric vehicle U2.Its price is 58,800-99,800 yuan

The official picture of the car has been released. In terms of appearance, the front face adopts a through-type grille design. The front face features combine modern and classical, square and round elements. The horizontal lines effectively increase the visual width of the front face.

In addition, the new car will adopt a two-color body and provide 6 body colors to choose from. It seems that it is also preparing to play the card of youth.

Zotye's

Zotye's

Zotye's

But some friends may think this car looks familiar, yes,It has many similarities with Honda’s small electric car “Honda E”.Since Honda E is not sold in the domestic market, it is normal that everyone is not familiar with it.

Zotye's

The length, width and height of Jiangnan U2 are 3840/1742/1545mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2521mm. From the side view, the new car will be equipped with a hidden door handle design, which is in line with its new energy body. It will provide R16 and R17-inch wheels, and has 4 Available in a variety of shapes.

At the rear of the car, the center of the taillights is also decorated with a black through trim. At the same time, the sides of the rear enclosure have square reflectors to echo the front face. At the same time, a rear spoiler can be optional to enhance the sense of movement.

Zotye's

Zotye's

The interior of the car is very simple. It can be seen that it is not equipped with an LCD instrument panel, but is equipped with a solitary central control screen. The steering wheel adopts a new style and is equipped with fabric seats. It looks acceptable. Just don’t know how it feels to ride.

See also  Win11 preview version 22478 push: new official wallpapers for free download

Zotye's

Zotye's

In terms of power, the previous declaration information shows that the car provides two power versions,The maximum power is 55kW and 80kW respectivelythe peak torques are 120 Nm and 160 Nm respectively. In addition, the car will be equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery,The official said that the cruising range under CLTC conditions is divided into 151km, 305km, and 406km.

How about, do you have the courage to be that “crab-eating” person with Zotye’s new electric car starting from less than 60,000 yuan?

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Musk “Heizi” paid 4 million yuan at his...

Resolution 16 of 02/01/2023 – Activation of a...

Pensions, Women’s option towards the modification of

CEOs of Apple, Volkswagen, and Other Multinationals Begin...

Somalia: training provided by Italy can bring added...

Zelensky, FdI declassifies Berlusconi: “Support for Ukraine is...

Italian GDP on the rise: +0.8% in 2023....

Dissent in Russian society that claims rights

US stock market: Dingdong Maicai soars 13% as...

Zelensky, FdI declassifies Berlusconi: “Support for Ukraine is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy