According to news on February 13, Zotye’s sub-brand Jiangnan Motors officially launched the new small pure electric vehicle U2.Its price is 58,800-99,800 yuan。

The official picture of the car has been released. In terms of appearance, the front face adopts a through-type grille design. The front face features combine modern and classical, square and round elements. The horizontal lines effectively increase the visual width of the front face.

In addition, the new car will adopt a two-color body and provide 6 body colors to choose from. It seems that it is also preparing to play the card of youth.

But some friends may think this car looks familiar, yes,It has many similarities with Honda’s small electric car “Honda E”.Since Honda E is not sold in the domestic market, it is normal that everyone is not familiar with it.

The length, width and height of Jiangnan U2 are 3840/1742/1545mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2521mm. From the side view, the new car will be equipped with a hidden door handle design, which is in line with its new energy body. It will provide R16 and R17-inch wheels, and has 4 Available in a variety of shapes.

At the rear of the car, the center of the taillights is also decorated with a black through trim. At the same time, the sides of the rear enclosure have square reflectors to echo the front face. At the same time, a rear spoiler can be optional to enhance the sense of movement.

The interior of the car is very simple. It can be seen that it is not equipped with an LCD instrument panel, but is equipped with a solitary central control screen. The steering wheel adopts a new style and is equipped with fabric seats. It looks acceptable. Just don’t know how it feels to ride.

In terms of power, the previous declaration information shows that the car provides two power versions,The maximum power is 55kW and 80kW respectivelythe peak torques are 120 Nm and 160 Nm respectively. In addition, the car will be equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery,The official said that the cruising range under CLTC conditions is divided into 151km, 305km, and 406km.

How about, do you have the courage to be that “crab-eating” person with Zotye’s new electric car starting from less than 60,000 yuan?