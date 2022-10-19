Zotye Auto is really back, and many people can probably realize their “dream” of driving a luxury car again. On October 18, Zotye Automobile released the “Announcement on the Resumption of Production of Complete Vehicles”. The announcement stated that Zotye Automobile has been committed to the resumption of automobile production since the completion of the reorganization at the end of 2021. The preparatory work has been basically completed, It is planned to roll off the first batch of T300 models to resume production at the Yongkang base on October 20, 2022 and hold a roll-off ceremony.

This car has already appeared in the application in July this year. The new T300 continues the previous design without much change, but its front surround has a separate outsourced front bumper, which is similar to the previous T300. There is a big difference.

It should be mentioned that the T300 is one of the few “original” products of Zotye, but in terms of design, its performance is relatively average.

In terms of size,The new T300 measures 4505*1830*1640 (1665) mm in length, width and height, and has a wheelbase of 2610 mmpositioned as an entry-level compact SUV.

As for the power, it is still the 1.5L engine with a maximum power of 82 kilowatts, which comes from Ruizhan (Tongling) Technology Co., Ltd.

From the perspective of the configuration of the new car, it is not rich. It is expected that the T300 will take the low-cost route. According to the data,The T300 once had a guide price of 45,900-93,800 yuanNow that the T300 is resurrected, the starting price is likely to be lower than 50,000. How, dare to “make friends” with it?