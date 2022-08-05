Renhuai, Guizhou is the core production area of ​​Maotai, Guotai and other important industrial brands. In order to realize the new industrialized development of the liquor industry, the local government issued a notice on the “Government Work Report”, pointing out the direction for the high-quality development of the liquor industry. At the same time, ZOZEN steam boiler has excellent performance. With its rich project experience in the brewing industry, it has established a standard for the technical transformation of wine enterprises and helped Guizhou Renhuai achieve the goal of building a core production area of ​​Maotai-flavor liquor in the world as soon as possible.





ZOZEN Steam Boiler Accelerates Technological Transformation of Chinese Liquor Enterprises

High-quality steam boiler for brewing mellow liquor

The report pointed out that in 2022, it is necessary to further promote the “four reforms, two constructions and four upgrades”, and fully complete the transformation and upgrading of more than 600 wine enterprises; vigorously promote mergers and acquisitions, and comprehensively complete the comprehensive renovation of more than 600 wine companies; Construction of supporting parks for Maotai-flavor liquor industry in the district and Daba; implementation of 40 technical transformation projects of “Thousand Enterprise Transformation”.

The transformation, upgrading and scale expansion of wine enterprises will inevitably eliminate supporting equipment with outdated technology and high energy consumption, especially steam boilers with substandard emissions. Steam fermentation and distillation is a key step in the winemaking process, and the quality of steam directly affects the yield and quality of liquor. Steam boilers with stable heat supply, sufficient output and environmental requirements are an important engine for the development of wine enterprises.

In the market environment with serious product homogeneity, Zhongzheng Boiler is known for its good quality and excellent service, which has attracted the attention and investigation of many wine companies. Boiler supplier for famous wine manufacturers such as sauce wine industry, century-old Kushui wine industry, and Gulin Xiantan winery. In addition, the first standard winery built under the guidance of the China Wine and Tourism Association, Renhuai Maoxiang Winery, also used ZOZEN steam boilers.





Zhongzheng steam boiler for stable heating of Guizhou Chunjiu Industry

ZOZEN has rich experience in boiler project and sets up and proofs for technical reform of wine enterprises

Wuxi Zhongzheng Boiler Co., Ltd. not only has the domestic A-level boiler manufacturing license, but also holds various international boiler professional certifications, and its products sell well all over the world. The steam boilers produced by Zhongzheng Boiler are divided into fuel gas steam boilers, biomass steam boilers and circulating fluidized bed steam boilers, with full models and wide capacity ranges. The company’s advanced tooling equipment has made most of the boiler components standardized and large-scale production, and the boiler delivery cycle is short.

ZOZEN gas-fired boilers apply the world‘s advanced low-nitrogen combustion technology, which can achieve ultra-low nitrogen emissions, which is in line with the main theme of green and environmental protection development, and is particularly frequently used in major wineries. At the same time, ZOZEN engineers will select energy-saving condensing devices according to the actual working conditions, which can effectively improve the thermal efficiency of the boiler to more than 98%, ensure the quality of liquor, and steadily improve the economic benefits of the enterprise.

It is worth mentioning that ZOZEN Boiler has reached a cooperation with Yingjia Gongjiu to complete a natural gas and biogas dual-fuel boiler heating system. Biogas is taken from the by-products produced by the enterprise’s wastewater treatment system, which is green and free of cost. In order to overcome the problem of unstable biogas supply, ZOZEN also cooperated with professional burner manufacturers to jointly develop and customize dual-fuel burners, which can ensure the effect of burning fuel in any proportion and achieve stable steam supply and heating.





The ignition site of ZOZEN natural gas-fired biogas boiler project

The “Government Work Report” of Renhuai City released the signal of the development of my country’s wine industry, and laid the main tone of both wine industry development and ecological environmental protection. Based on its own enterprise resource endowment, ZOZEN Boiler uses environment-friendly boiler equipment to enhance the confidence and confidence in the high-quality development of the wine industry and achieve quality inheritance.



