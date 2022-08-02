On July 30, the 2022 China Computing Power Conference was held in Jinan, Shandong Province. ZTE Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Wang Xiyu was invited to attend the main forum on computing power empowerment and delivered a speech entitled “Building Roads Digital Economy Accelerates Computing Network Innovation” keynote speech.

Wang Xiyu said that in the new computing power era, how to use computing power to achieve digital transformation and improve efficiency has become the key to winning the competition in the new era. , the computing power becomes a network, and a bridge connecting the demand and supply sides can be built to build an integrated computing power service plane and empower the digital transformation of thousands of industries. As a “road builder of the digital economy”, ZTE will insist on doing two things. First, it will step into the game and continue to explore new business forms in the computing power era; Rooted to do the hardest things best.

Demand side and supply side dual-wheel drive promotes the comprehensive upgrade of computing power services

Wang Xiyu believes that computing power has existed since ancient times. In the past ten years, cloud computing has achieved great success. In the digital economy era, computing power, as an important driving force for economic development, has three new characteristics:

First,Today’s computing power serves the digital transformation of the real world. The computing power’s low-latency processing of massive video images in the real world makes real-time perception and interaction between the virtual and real world possible;second,Today’s computing power serves to improve the efficiency of organizations, countries, society, and the real economy;third,Today’s computing power faces more fragmented scenarios, more complex scenarios, and more discrete scenarios. Therefore, Wang Xiyu pointed out that the upgrade of computing power services needs to be driven by both the demand side and the supply side.

He pointed out that on the demand side, from the perspective of enterprise scenarios,Cloud scheduling is the foundation of enterprise digital transformation in the new era. The current centralized single-cloud model can no longer meet the multi-regional operation needs of enterprises. At the same time, the computing power must sink to the production site of the enterprise, which requires the coordination of cloud and edge. For park monitoring, video conferencing, AR and VR emergency command, etc., all video elements also need to be managed through a unified platform to output corresponding data and intelligent analysis;From the office scene,The upgrading of traditional computers will bring high costs. Enterprise data has information security risks. At the same time, it also faces difficulties in asset management and asset operation and maintenance. In the post-epidemic era, hybrid office is the trend, and cloud computing will become the most important part of corporate office. main trend;From a family scene,Traditional PCs are inconvenient to maintain, and it is even more difficult to provide remote assistance and remote care for the elderly and children. At the same time, there is also the risk of hardware damage and data loss. Wang Xiyu analyzed that cloud computing will usher in rapid development in the home market, and will also become home computing power. One of the development directions of upgrading;From an industrial perspective,Taking the ZTE Nanjing Binjiang Intelligent Manufacturing Base as an example, Wang Xiyu pointed out that if there is no 5G and computing power throughout the entire park, the flexibility of the entire production cannot be achieved.

On the supply side,Wang Xiyu said, first of all, as a supplier of computing power, the development of data centers is faced with problems such as low resource utilization, high energy consumption, and “uneven hot and cold development” in the east and west. Secondly, Eastern Digital and Western Computing brings about the construction of direct connection and interconnection of data centers across regions, and from a longer-term perspective, future data security, tiered storage of cold and hot data, and cross-regional circulation.

Build a bridge connecting demand and supply to build an integrated computing power service plane

Wang Xiyu proposed that a bridge connecting the demand side and the supply side should be built, computing power should be networked, and the micro-circulation of edge computing power should be activated, in order to exert the scale effect of computing power, build an integrated computing power service plane, and empower thousands of industries. transformation.

Wang Xiyu introduced that with the gradual advancement of digital transformation, the ubiquitous and distributed deployment of computing power will inevitably bring about the problem of cloud, network, edge, and end multi-cloud collaboration. From this, he made three recommendations:One:Provide hardware and location-independent logic “a cloud” for applications through flexible computing power scheduling;Second:Through the hybrid deployment of online and offline applications, intelligent exploration, solve the problem of resource fragmentation, and improve the efficiency of global computing resources;Third:Accelerate the advancement of cloud-native technologies, provide standardized capability cushions for applications based on containers, and empower upper-layer applications.

he thinks,Cloud computing willbecomeThe main trend of corporate office is also one of the development directions of home computers.at the same time,cloud computerIt is also the best carrier to take advantage of the network and cloud at the same time. China has the world‘s best 5G network, the world‘s best optical fiber network, and is also building the world‘s largest data center. Therefore, we can deploy computing power in the cloud and deploy the experience interface on the user side to build a new Cloud computer business, leading the PC revolution and laying the foundation.

Second,videobecome an essential element of the business. In the future, there will be two major trends in the video field. One is industrialization and scenario-based, and the demand for customization of video services will become stronger. All these data elements are pulled together to form a unified real-world digital presentation and analysis control. Therefore, Wang Xiyu believes that a video middle platform that can provide analysis, encoding, transmission and real-time forwarding of various video elements is an essential capability of the future computing power network.

In addition, in order to meet the needs of efficient computing power, it is necessary to consider the introduction and field of new computing architecturesInnovation in custom (DSA) chip architecture,Realize the flexible combination of heterogeneous computing power, match the application requirements of different scenarios, and create high-efficiency heterogeneous computing power.

Wang Xiyu further mentioned that, under the background of “calculating the east and the west”, to realize a nationwide computing power network, a brand new network is needed.light basethrough 400G intergenerational evolution, meshing of the network, optimization of optical cable routing, establishment of optical layer direct links, realization of national, regional and provincial hierarchical delay circles, better service “East and West” and provincial Computing network.

Since the physical carrier of computing power is the data center (IDC), traditional large-scale data centers are complex and difficult to reduce PUE, and on-site engineering control and quality control are very difficult. Therefore, Wang Xiyu said that prefabricated and modular IDCs are extending from leading Internet manufacturers to all industries, and technologies such as high-voltage direct current, indirect evaporative cooling, and liquid cooling are rapidly being applied in IDCs.

Enter the game and continue to explore new business forms in the computing power era

Wang Xiyu pointed out that ZTE has stepped into the game,To explore new business forms in the computing power era,At present, ZTE has done a lot of practice. For example, cloud computer products are serving customers in various industries such as China‘s leading financial bank, China‘s largest operator, China‘s large steel manufacturer and heavy industry enterprise; ZTE’s video center is also It is cooperating with China‘s leading operators. At the same time, ZTE’s digital nebula XRExplore platform has core capabilities such as integrated rendering cloud recognition, low-latency coding, and loop perception, which can enable innovative applications such as business, training, cultural tourism, and industry. , such as helping Xinhua News Agency realize XR interactive and immersive reporting in complex environments.

Adhere to the “Digital Economy Road Builder” Positioning to Do the Best of the Hardest Things

Through the exploration of these needs and practices, ZTE has a clearer positioning for itself. Wang Xiyu mentioned that, as one of the world‘s major ICT infrastructure providers, ZTE’s positioning is to be a “road builder of the digital economy”. The hard things are the best, and the lowest things are the best.

“We provide TCF ONE intelligent distributed cloud scheduling, which can solve the problems of heterogeneous management, business distributed deployment and tidal scheduling between hybrid and multi-cloud, helping enterprise customers to enjoy the security and cost advantages of exclusive cloud, while enjoying the advantages of public cloud. Quick deployment and convenience at any time; we also provide NEO cloud cards, which can improve server resource utilization and performance by flexibly uninstalling basic services such as virtualization, network, storage, security, etc., and reduce costs for customers; we also create ZEGO prefabricated Full-module data center, providing liquid cooling equipment, indirect evaporative cooling air conditioners and other products, and cooperating with leading Internet companies in multiple projects; we also provide Real 400G, the first in the industry to complete the existing network of C+L band 400G OTN In the test, it can reach the ultra-long transmission distance of more than 1600KM without electric relay, which is in the leading position in the industry.”

At the end of the speech, Wang Xiyu emphasized that how Dai Zongfu is, the computing power is at the right time, and in the new computing power era, how to use computing power to realize the digital transformation of organizations, enterprises and countries and improve efficiency is the key to winning the competition in the new era. . ZTE will insist on doing the best in the most difficult things, and work with partners to build a new infrastructure for computing networks and create a new future for digital intelligence.