



Reporter/Wang Jing

editor/text

On the evening of August 26, ZTE (SZ000063, stock price 24.53 yuan, market value 116.2 billion yuan) released its 2022 semi-annual report. In the first half of this year, ZTE achieved operating income of 59.82 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%; net profit attributable to common shareholders of listed companies was 4.57 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.0%. Basic earnings per share was 0.96 yuan.

In terms of the three major businesses, in the first half of this year, the operator network achieved operating income of 38.72 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%; in terms of government and enterprise business, the operating income in the first half of the year was 6.71 billion yuan, an increase of 18.3% year-on-year; consumer business On the other hand, the operating income was 14.39 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.5%.

Divided by market, in the first half of this year, ZTE’s domestic market achieved operating income of 40.60 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%, accounting for 67.9% of the overall operating income; the international market achieved operating income of 19.22 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, accounting for 32.1% of the overall operating income %.

In terms of research and development, in the first half of 2022, ZTE’s research and development investment was 10.15 billion yuan, an increase of 14.56% over the same period of the previous year, which was mainly used for 5G-related products, chips, servers and storage fields. Among them, in the field of chips, the company stated in the financial report: “It has the ability to design the whole process of chips.”

2022 is the first year of ZTE’s overtaking period. In response to this development cycle, ZTE’s strategy is to make progress while maintaining stability in the first curve and rapid development in the second curve. In the first half of this year, in addition to wireless and wired products, ZTE also rapidly expanded its second-curve business represented by servers and storage, terminals, 5G industry applications, automotive electronics, and digital energy. That’s an increase of nearly 40% year-on-year.”

It is worth noting that in order to adapt to the new business development model of the second curve, ZTE has also made corresponding adaptations in the organizational form, and successively established automotive electronic product lines, smart home product lines, digital energy operation department and mines. , Metallurgical Steel Industry Special Forces, etc.



