Zuckerberg vs. Musk: “I’m ready for a cage match if he is”

Status: 07.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

Facebook group stops sales decline

Last year, the Facebook group Meta came under pressure: declining revenues, billions in costs for Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of the Metaverse, competition from Tiktok. But now sales are increasing again. Digitization expert Klemens Skibicki talks about this with Dietmar Deffner.

Since June, the two tech billionaires Musk and Zuckerberg have been trading blows, more or less seriously. So far, verbal attacks have remained – Musk had also suggested a fight in the cage. Now there is speculation as to who would lose out.

According to Musk, the possible fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast on the online network Twitter, which has been renamed “X”. As Musk further announced on X on Monday, “all proceeds will also be donated to veteran charities”.

Meta boss and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg did not miss the through ball. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” he asked on the company’s Threads platform, alluding to the numerous troubles since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year.

The two billionaires have had a rivalry for a long time. They became direct competitors when Zuckerberg’s Meta launched the Threads platform in the summer, a direct competitor to Musk’s short message service Twitter, and within a few days more than 100 million users registered for it.

Musk finally announced in June: “I’m ready for a cage match if he is”. Zuckerberg replied on Instagram: “Tell me the place.” A cage match means a fight with different martial arts techniques and few rules (Mixed Martial Arts, MMA), which is held in a kind of cage.

However, Musk apparently has major health problems: Among other things, he had written that he was due for an MRI on his neck and upper back. An operation may be necessary before a fight can take place. He had said back in July that a titanium plate on his spine might need to be reinforced. He sustained an injury while trying the Japanese martial art sumo. According to Zuckerberg, the Tesla boss only wanted to avoid a fight.

On the Internet, the virtual cockfight immediately triggered numerous reactions and predictions about the probable outcome of a physical altercation between company bosses. The 39-year-old Zuckerberg emerged as the clear favorite over the 52-year-old Musk – the Facebook founder has been practicing martial arts Jiu-Jitsu for some time and, according to his own statements, has already won several medals.

A date for the possible fight has not yet been set. However, Las Vegas seems to have emerged as the venue.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been having a more or less serious long-distance dispute over online networks for years. They hold opposing views on a wide range of issues from politics to artificial intelligence.

Controversial businessman Musk bought Twitter last year for the equivalent of around 41 billion euros and has since laid off en masse employees, introduced new fees, restricted moderation and reinstated many users previously blocked for widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories.

