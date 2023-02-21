The title Meta Platforms is posting sustained year-to-date earnings after the reorganization presented by the CEO, Mark Zuckerberg to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more assertive.

Zuckerberg, who has spent the past year promising a future in the digital world called metaverso, but in the call with investors on Wednesday, the focus remained on immediate issues, such as sending users the most relevant videos at the right time and ultimately making revenue from messaging products. Furthermore, Zuckerberg defined 2023 as “Year of efficiency“.

“We are working to flatten our organizational structure and remove some layers of middle management to make decisions faster, as well as implement AI tools to help our engineers be more productive,” Zuckerberg said on the call. “There will still be work to do to improve our productivity, speed and cost structure.”

The social giant also announced the schedule of buyback (repurchase of treasury shares) from $40 billionadding to the $10.9 billion previously announced. In the fourth quarter, Meta reported $4.2 billion in restructuring charges related to job cuts.

Meta stock, recovering from the start of the year after the worst year in the company’s history. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has recovered more than 40% in the first two months of 2023. The stock is currently priced $172 per share with a market cap of 448 billion dollars.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram e Whatsapp it stands in stark contrast to other tech companies that have seen their shares depreciate due to disappointing prospects.

The title of Meta’s competitor social platform, Snapchatfor example, collapsed by 10% after communicating forecasts for a decline in revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s session it lost just over 3% to $10,36 for action. Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, explained that in 2022 the sector faced a decline in demand from advertisers. The change in the privacy rules of Apple’s operating system iOS has also contributed to the difficult context, making it more difficult to offer targeted ads.

Meta has countered the crisis with measures including the cut of 11,000 employeesi.e. the 13% of the workforcein November in its first major wave of layoffs.

The rally in the company’s shares is the main contributor to Thursday’s Nasdaq 100 rally, adding more than 10% to the benchmark’s climb, according to data reported by Bloomberg. The tech benchmark is getting close to entering a bull market as investors pile up growth stocks, betting that the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking cycle is nearing its end.

Read also: Zuckerberg follows Musk, Meta launches the paid “blue check” for Facebook and Instagram

Zuckerberg focuses on artificial intelligence

In his investor call Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company is using artificial intelligence to improve the way it recommends content, a strategy to make the platform more appealing to both users and advertisers. Digital ads make up the vast majority of the company’s sales, particularly from finance and technology clients. And while ad sales have plummeted, the company has also pointed to some sectors, including health and travel, where companies are spending the most.

Fourth-quarter sales fell 4% to $32.2 billion, the third consecutive quarter of declines. Even so, the total exceeded analysts’ estimates, and Zuckerberg’s company also forecast revenue in the range $26 billion and $28.5 billion for Q1 2023, in line with consensus of $27.3 billion.