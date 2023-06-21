Zuo Jinyan: The trend of gold fluctuates until Powell’s speech breaks the deadlock- Sina

Zuo Jinyan: The trend of gold will fluctuate until Powell’s speech breaks the deadlock Attack: Is the Federal Reserve, which has suspended interest rate hikes, really a “paper tiger”?Sina Yingwei Financial Market Express: U.S. stocks are closed on Monday due to a holiday. This week, pay attention to Powell’s speech provider Investing.com Yingwei Financial Investing.com external market headlines: Powell’s testimony in Congress this week may clarify external interest rate confusion. Sovereign Fund Invests USD 1.1 Billion in Morgan Stanley and Holds Bearish on U.S. Stocks SinaView full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

