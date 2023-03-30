Jokes as a priest: Zuppi sinks the “merit” into the Zafer/Cariplo. The target? The PNRR

March 28: We are at the presentation of the first report of Cariplo Foundation the President of the Italian Bishops, the cardinal, is called to speak on inequalities in Italy and on stage Matteo Zuppi. The debut is devastating: «The rhetoric of merit, at the moment, is out of place because more than merit it is the starting points that create opportunities or not. We have to give everyone credit.” Then he stops for a moment, drinks a glass of water and continues by quoting Article 3 of the Constitution together with Pope Francis’ encyclical, “Fratelli Tutti”: «It is the task of the Republic to remove the social obstacles that prevent the full development of in fact, inequality means many people who are fewer people”. It’s like listening to Schlein or Landini.

Then he picks up the file, leafs through it, stops at a sentence, puts on his glasses better and continues: “The report presented by the Cariplo Foundation is very clear on this point; the rhetoric of merit is out of place. We all have to give credit”. The climate in the room overheated and strengthened: Zuppi went beyond what was expected in supporting the initiative. But as in the film Todo Modo, in the audience there are some more shrewd Christian Democrats who begin to ask themselves: “But isn’t the priest raising the price?”. An audience that embarrassingly recalls the Zafer hotel-prison, where in Sciascia’s novel and then in Petri’s film, politicians, bankers, top state and private executives and those who count in the world of economics and finance are gathered. In short, “learned, medical and learned”.

The rite of the self – celebration of Power gives a shiver of Christianity to this small community of pretended Powerful – humble, but someone is starting to worry. Cardinal Zuppi is young and very ambitious, he can still do many favors and many damages, the Pope is ill, the Petrine vessel sails in tumultuous waters, it is no longer known who is in charge. “How come” – one wonders – “Zuppi” thus openly attacks one of the founding values ​​of the new Meloni government and that is that word “merit” which now also appears in the official denomination of the Ministry of Education led by Valditara?

