Zurich has announced that it has closed the first half of 2022 with a better than expected group operating profit which rises to 3.39 billion dollars, the highest value since 2008. In detail, the operating profit of the Non-Life business rose 32% to € 2.055 billion, with a combined ratio of 91.9%, at an all-time low; while that of the Life business showed growth of 13% to 903 million. In the first half of the year, net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 1% to € 2.204 billion, despite the adverse effects of the financial markets.

“We are on track to beat all of our goals for the second consecutive three-year cycle. This is a particularly significant achievement, as the past three years have brought unexpected and unprecedented challenges. These results demonstrate our agility and our commitment to achieve results, regardless of what happens in the markets, ”said Mario Greco, CEO of Zurich Insurance Group, commenting on the data released today.

The Swiss insurance group has announced a buyback for approximately 1.8 billion Swiss francs, which will start in the coming months, “to offset the expected dilution of profits resulting from the sale of the Vita back book in Germany”.