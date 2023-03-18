Home Business Zurich Airport plans improvements to the Circle
Business

Zurich Airport plans improvements to the Circle

by admin
Zurich Airport plans improvements to the Circle

Too cold, too empty: Zurich Airport has to improve its billion-dollar complex “Circle”.

A development with hotels, shops, restaurants and a hospital has been in place at Switzerland’s largest national airport for two and a half years. But the concept is still not convincing enough and soon Jelmoli will be gone. Now those responsible are acknowledging mistakes – and want to react.

The main square of the Circle, opposite Zurich Airport.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

The timing wasn’t ideal, through no fault of our own. In the middle of the pandemic, in 2020, it opened: The Circle. That’s the name of the multi-billion dollar complex opposite Zurich Airport. It is a glass palace that houses the offices of companies such as Microsoft and Edelweiss, but also Hyatt hotel rooms, restaurants, an offshoot of Zurich University Hospital, pharmacies, luxury shops and much more. Only: Zurich Airport does not want to describe the Circle as a classic shopping center. It’s much more about the experience at the place where well-known brands can present themselves in showrooms, it said at the launch.

See also  Flash message – several dead and injured after shots in Hamburg-Alsterdorf

You may also like

Mps: towards the renewal of Lovaglio as CEO....

SBB will soon no longer be selling tickets...

Bmw XM, preview test drive of the supercar...

Are we facing the next financial crisis?

Alert from Italian feed producers for raw materials

Matthias Ackeret on Laeri, Ringier and sexism

Tax penalties must be proportionate, says the Consulta

Meloni at the CGIL, a lesson in political...

Migros slowed down the price monitor

Lagarde and Powell play with fire: businesses and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy