Too cold, too empty: Zurich Airport has to improve its billion-dollar complex “Circle”. A development with hotels, shops, restaurants and a hospital has been in place at Switzerland’s largest national airport for two and a half years. But the concept is still not convincing enough and soon Jelmoli will be gone. Now those responsible are acknowledging mistakes – and want to react.

The main square of the Circle, opposite Zurich Airport. Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

The timing wasn’t ideal, through no fault of our own. In the middle of the pandemic, in 2020, it opened: The Circle. That’s the name of the multi-billion dollar complex opposite Zurich Airport. It is a glass palace that houses the offices of companies such as Microsoft and Edelweiss, but also Hyatt hotel rooms, restaurants, an offshoot of Zurich University Hospital, pharmacies, luxury shops and much more. Only: Zurich Airport does not want to describe the Circle as a classic shopping center. It’s much more about the experience at the place where well-known brands can present themselves in showrooms, it said at the launch.