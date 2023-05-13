Zurich Airport’s wish list: will there soon be direct flights from Switzerland to Bali, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur? Every year, hundreds of thousands of Swiss people fly to their holidays or business appointments with a change of plane. A new list from Zurich Airport shows the cities for which a direct connection could be worthwhile.

Indonesia is often flown to from Switzerland via detours. Bild: Getty

Air passengers can fly to 187 cities from Zurich Airport this summer. That is almost as many as before the corona crisis in the summer of 2019. At that time, 195 destinations were served directly. Only the frequencies are often not up to the level before the crisis this summer.