Today Zurich Bank announced that it has entrusted BNP Paribas with the custody and settlement of securities for total assets of €3 billion.

The agreement in question applies to both Italian and foreign securities and also provides for the settlement of fund shares.

Specifically, BNP Paribas will mainly provide securities settlement and custody services, settlement of fund units, as well as foreign exchange trading services for assets amounting to three billion euros.

The new collaboration with Zurich Bank consolidates the multi-year partnership that unites BNP Paribas to the Zurich Group, for which the Bank already provides settlement services on Italian and foreign securities as part of the latter’s insurance activities.

We recall that Zurich Bank was born in October 2022 following the acquisition by Zurich Italia of the network of Financial Advisors Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors.

“Zurich Bank wants to offer the market an advisory model of excellence and in doing so it aims to identify solid and equally accredited partners, capable of supporting its growth according to one of the guidelines identified as strategic, i.e. the development of new products and services”; comments Paolo Moia, Head of Investments & Products of Zurich Bank.