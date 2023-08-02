Zurich Project by Zurich Investments: Opinions and Review

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

August 2, 2023

Have you heard of Zurich Projectthe policy of Zurich Investments designed to protect the policyholder and its beneficiaries?

If you are interested in learning more, you are in the right place because today we will see all of hers characteristicswe will try above all to understand the costs and we will see i advantages they disadvantagesand then finally try to understand if it is a profitable investment or not.

You will find mine too opinions about it, at the end of the review.

Let’s start!

Who is Zurich Investments

Before starting with the analysis of the policy, I would like to introduce you to the company that distributes it.

It’s about Zurich Investimentspresent in Italy since 1902, which makes use of a capillary network of agencies, collaborators, promoters and banks.

Their goal is to offer clarity to customers, pursue the group’s values ​​and reflect them in the solutions they propose.

The branch you are in charge of Zurich Investments life is the one relating to insurance and policies.

Is the policy safe?

As you will have understood from the point of view of safety relating to the institute offering the product, there is no reason to worry; it’s a solid and safe group, so from that point of view you have to feel comfortable.

Now, however, you may be wondering whether the tool you want to subscribe to can also be considered safe, or not.

Zurich Project is one branch I policyone of those policies that link their investment to a separate management, thus offering the investor a guarantee on the capital paid.

It is a very useful tool and above all suitable for those who don’t feel like risking too much or for those who want to be sure of getting their invested capital back.

In this way the investment will take place in a separate management, with the security and the capital guaranteealthough of course the investor will have to deal with lower returns because, as you well know, low returns correspond to low risk while high returns correspond to high risk.

The separate management it is made up of mutual funds which, however, have precise rules and, above all, are designed for those who want to invest in a calm way.

The characteristics of Zurich Project

Zurich Project is one branch I policy which allows you to pursue the goal of saving with the payment of annual premiums of a fixed amount.

The contract is in fact a revaluable life insurance with a constant annual premium, with the possibility of making additional payments.

The performance

We come to a very important part of the contract, the performance.

In this case the performance is only one, and refers to the case of the death of the insured.

In fact, if the policyholder dies, Zurich undertakes to pay the beneficiaries of the same a capital in the event of death equal to the capital revalued with the returns of the separate management, net of the Zurich Style management cost, obviously taking into account any capital relating to the additional payments and of the loyalty bonus.

The prize

Il payment of the annual premium constant has an amount that is freely chosen by the policyholder at the time of signing the contract. The premium must be paid at the contractually established deadlines for a premium payment period defined by the policyholder himself.

The premium payment period is between a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years, and is interrupted if the insured dies.

As for the amounts of prizes, the annual prize cannot be lower than €1,800 and higher than €50,000.

They can then be made additional payments provided that at least 1 year has passed from the date of signing of the contract, that the contract is not in the last year of the premium payment period and that the payment of the annual premiums is in order.

Furthermore, the age of the insured on the date of payment of the additional premium must be between 19 and 69 years. The amount of the additional prize cannot be less than €3,000 and more than €50,000.

The duration of the contract

This contract is a whole life, therefore its duration coincides with the life of the insured. The contract can be signed by an adult domiciled in Italy and resident in Italy.

There are still some age limits: on the date of signing the contract, the insured person must be between 18 and 65 years old and the maximum age must not be more than 70 years old.

Ransom

You can request the ransom if at least 3 premium years have been paid and if the premium payment period is in a later period as long as it is prior to the death of the insured.

If even just one installment of the premium is not paid, after 30 days the contract is closed sort out (if the 3 minimum premium years are not paid) and the annual premiums are acquired by Zurich without anything being owed to the policyholder or the beneficiaries.

For the ransom there are gods costs which vary on the basis of the duration of the residual premium payment period, which I am now going to illustrate:

1 year: 2.20%; 2 years: 4.35%; 3 years: 6.46%; 4 years: 8.52%; 5 years: 10.53%; 6 years: 12.50%; 7 years: 14.42%; 8 years: 16.31%; 9 years: 18.15%; 10 years: 19.95%; 11 years: 21.71%; 12 years: 23.43%; 13 years: 25.12%; 14 years: 26.77%; 15 years: 28.38%; 16 years: 29.95%; 17 years: 31.49%.

Revocation and withdrawal

The proposal can be revoked at any time until the conclusion of the contract.

Yes you can withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the same, by sending a communication by registered mail or PEC.

Costs

Now we come to the part of coststhose that impact your investment and returns.

We have the entry costs equal to 0.08% per annum, while there are no exit costs from the investment.

As for i recurring costs instead we have i management costs which are equal to 2.47%, and refer to the costs that are withheld each year from your investment for its management.

They are not here transaction costs.

For clarity and completeness, I am attaching the various here performance scenarios upon the occurrence of certain conditions.

Who is the product aimed at?

Given that the recommended holding period for this investment is 15 years, let’s see who it is for.

It is meant for natural persons who wish to accumulate capital over time and, at the same time, who want to insure themselves protection in case of death.

Tax treatment

The latest analysis refers to the tax regime.

Life insurance premiums are not subject to insurance taxes, and are deductible. To benefit from deduction it is necessary that the insured, if different from the policyholder, be fiscally dependent on the latter.

As regards the taxation of the sums paid, those paid by Zurich in the event of death are exempt from IRPEF, for the portion of the capital attributable to coverage of the risk of predecease.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the Zurich Project

Having reached the end of our discussion, we can now try to draw some conclusions conclusions and above all I can provide you with my opinions about it.

If you would like to learn more about its characteristics, I invite you to consult the KID appropriate and to check the information on official site.

As for mine opinions however, I cannot tell you with certainty whether it is a suitable product for you or not, because I do not know your personal and financial situation.

But I can try to make a general speech and open your eyes to what these tools are and what these tools offer to an investor, without hiding anything from you.

A similar policy promises to protect and to offer the beneficiaries a capital in the event of the policyholder’s death, and, at the same time, invests in a separate management, promising returns that are however low, since the funds in which it invests are low risk precisely to ensure the security of the capital.

So basically, by subscribing to this product you’re investing and protecting yourself at the same time, but are you really sure it’s a good choice?

We have seen that the investment will not bring you great results as the returns are minimal, we have seen that there are other tools to protect yourself, which only do that, such as a simple TCM policy.

And we haven’t talked about the yet costswhich in the case of these policies are high and impact your already not entirely exciting returns.

In fact, costs are one of the main problems of these tools, and they are the ones we need to pay attention to if we don’t want to run into poor results or, even worse, if we don’t want to risk ending up with an investment that doesn’t meet our expectations at all.

If you are interested in investing, you can find it here lots of useful resources that you can consult and that can be of help to you.

Before saying goodbye, I still want to tell you that the best way to invest consciously is to train: the trainingas indeed in every field of life, is one of the fundamental pillars to obtain the best results!

In this regard, I leave you here some useful resources to be able to start an investment path suitable for you:

Good investments!

