A simulation by the Ifo Institute that deals with the consequences of a wealth tax has been completed but will not be published. The reason is apparently that the Economics Minister was dissatisfied with it.

Dhe introduction of a wealth tax does not pay off for Germany. This is the result of a simulation study that Federal Minister of Economics Brigitte Zypries (SPD) commissioned in March from the Munich Ifo Institute and the consultants from EY – to the annoyance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which is actually responsible for tax policy.

Heike Goebel Responsible editor for economic policy, responsible for “The Order of the Economy”.

However, since the results are now available, the study has been on hold at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The SPD minister is dissatisfied with the results, which obviously do not meet her expectations.

Losses “catastrophic”

As can be heard, the Ifo Institute has calculated many different conceivable scenarios. However, they all came to the conclusion that a wealth tax would slow down economic growth. This in turn leads to losses in other taxes, the bottom line is that the losses are “catastrophic” extrapolated over ten years. You can twist and turn it how you want, a wealth tax will not increase prosperity in Germany because the effects of this tax on assets are negative for the economy as a whole.

Wealth tax has not been levied in Germany since 1997 due to constitutional problems. Parts of the SPD are flirting with the reintroduction, as are the Greens and the Left. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin made headlines a year ago when it estimated the potential revenue from a wealth tax in Germany at 10 to 20 billion euros a year. However, most economists warn against a wealth tax. The German Council of Economic Experts also expects negative macroeconomic consequences in this case.