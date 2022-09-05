Home cronaca Arezzo, eight witnesses of racial discrimination return to school 84 years after being kicked out
Arezzo, eight witnesses of racial discrimination return to school 84 years after being kicked out

Arezzo, eight witnesses of racial discrimination return to school 84 years after being kicked out

Eighty-four years later, in a classroom entirely made of glass, without doors, without thresholds, without either an inside or an outside, of the school of Rondine Citadel of Peace in Arezzo, ” return to school ” at the sound of the bell the witnesses of the racial discrimination of fascist Italy. Eight alumni “ of Jewish race ”, as it was written in their documents, today with white hair, but for one day at least again pupils as they could not be as children, sitting on the desks, side by side with the young students of the new world.

