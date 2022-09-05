Home cronaca Ermini to the Genoa court: “Reinforcements arriving already within the week”
Ermini to the Genoa court: "Reinforcements arriving already within the week"

Ermini to the Genoa court: “Reinforcements arriving already within the week”

Two judges arriving right away, within the week. Another five by the end of the month.

So as to cover more than 50 percent of the staff shortage in the criminal sector.

This is what was assured by the vice president of the CSM Davide Ermini at the top of the Criminal Chamber of Genoa during today’s meeting at the Palazzo di Giustizia.

Shortly before, Ermini met the heads of the judicial offices: Court of Appeal, Attorney General, President of the Civil and Criminal Court and Head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Who presented the hardships of the Genoese judicial district which has high staff shortages.

