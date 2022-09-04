She left with a promise that she would take care of herself, but after a month of arriving in Australia, the body of Mara Farci collapsed: reduced to exhaustion by the anorexia nervosa he had been fighting with since he was 13 years old.

For over two months, the 29-year-old from Fluminimaggiore, Sardinia, has been in a coma at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after being found unconscious by the woman who was hosting her as an au pair. “We did everything we could to keep her from leaving, but there was nothing to be done”, her brother tells her on the phone Andrea, while the parents Paolo and Donatella are still on the other side of the world next to their daughter. They dream of bringing Mara home, but the money to pay for the transfer to Rome and then from the capital to Cagliari is not there. So the mayor of the small Sardinian town where they live is trying to help them: with an online fundraiser that in less than 36 hours has reached over 54 thousand euros.

“Unfortunately they are still not enough – he says Marco Corrias before retracing the stages of this “terrible story” – here we all did everything possible to financially support Paolo and Donatella during their stay in Melbourne, organizing solidarity peaches and collections, however when a week ago the doctors gave the green light to Mara’s transfer and we discovered how much it would cost to bring her home we were banned: 65 thousand Australian dollars just for the flight to Rome, the equivalent of about 45 thousand euros. The Farnesina is giving us a hand in organizing, but unfortunately it does not provide financial contributions for these cases: either the family recovers the money or it stays there ”.

An unimaginable scenario for Corrias and the Fluminese. So while the collections were intensifying on the one hand, on the other the former journalist wore the tricolor headband, positioned himself in front of the camera and recorded a video appeal. Sitting at his desk in her office, he finally opened the fundraiser that will in all likelihood allow Mara and her parents to return to Italy. Social media then did the rest. “Donations are coming from all over Italy and from many Sardinians and Italians abroad. We hope this will continue, because we still need money. We aim to reach 60-65 thousand euros”.

The conditions of Mara

“We don’t know how to thank those who are helping us – he adds Andrea Farci – warms our hearts. It is not easy for us to tell Mara’s story, but I hope she can help those like her who suffer from an eating disorder to understand its dangers. She has always refused any kind of treatment because she did not understand that she was sick. When she was a minor we managed to have her hospitalized in different structures, but when she came of age things became complicated “. So she tells of a compulsory health treatment the girl had undergone in 2019:” She had a law degree, she appealed, saying that the facility where she was hospitalized was not suitable for her illness. The judge accepted it by saying that in Italy there are no structures specialized in eating disorders in which to take someone with a Tso, because in Italy the treatment centers for DCA only take care of patients who decide to collaborate in treatment. For us she was a cold shower, but we never stopped trying to help her. When she left she was sick, but she didn’t want to hear reasons “.

So in early June Mara asked for a leave of absence from work in the municipal secretariat and took a flight, despite everything. “During this time she was feeling overwhelmed by the disease. She hoped to escape from the problems not realizing that she brought them along. The doctors told us that they collapsed together the liver, lungs, kidneys and heart. They practically had nothing left to feed on. Now the organs are starting to work on their own again, but we don’t know if there will be brain damage, caused more by the absence of glucose than by the lack of oxygen. We will only be able to see it when he wakes up, if he wakes up. “

Travel

The first leg of Mara’s journey will begin on September 14, explains the mayor. First from Melbourne to Perth with Medical Connect, a company specializing in medical transport, and then from Perth to Rome with the Australian flag carrier. “In Australia the consul Hanna Pappalardo is giving us a great hand in organizing, while in Rome the Farnesina will find a hospital willing to host Mara for a few days because the doctors advise against letting her continue the journey to Cagliari immediately . We must avoid subjecting her to excessive stress ”, she specifies Corrias.

The other part of the money raised will be used to support the family in Rome until the doctors agree to the new transfer and then to cover the cost of the Rome-Cagliari flight, where the girl will be hospitalized at the Brotzu hospital. “Now all that remains is to hope for her awakening,” concludes the mayor.