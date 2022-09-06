Three years ago, he was released from prison after yet another sentence. Francesco Luppino, considered one of the main spokespersons of Matteo Messina Denaro, wasted no time: from Campobello di Mazara, the heart of the province of Trapani, he returned to weave his network of relationships. And in a short time he has rebuilt a new group of loyalists around the red primrose of Cosa Nostra, the man who knows the secrets of the massacres, seems to have become impregnable since June 1993. “He is alive and well”, said Luppino’s right arm , intercepted while talking to an accomplice. He did not escape the carabinieri del Ros and colleagues of the provincial command of Trapani: the investigation coordinated by the Palermo anti-mafia district prosecutor’s office triggered a blitz tonight with 35 arrests. The pool coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido also ordered about seventy searches throughout the province of Trapani. The hunt for Messina Denaro does not stop, but he remains a ghost.

Today he is 60 years old, and has to serve several life sentences: for the Falcone, Borsellino massacres, for the bombs in Rome, Milan and Florence. In the season of the attack on the state, he was the “protégé” of Totò Riina, the head of the bosses. Today, he has become the director of the new Cosa Nostra, which he has converted into a holding company that is always committed to investing. For this reason, the surveys continue to be full of small and large entrepreneurs who act as front names. But where did he go? “He is not the head of Cosa Nostra, but the mafia province of Trapani is firmly in the hands of Matteo Messina Denaro – says the commander of the Ros, General Pasquale Angelosanto – for this reason the investigations of the Arma coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor’s office are characterized by an incessant, progressive action: since 2011, over 140 precautionary measures have been carried out on the province of Trapani and assets for 250 million euros have been seized. Investigations that have always interrupted the reorganization of the district structures “.

The wiretapping

In an interception a few years ago, the carabinieri heard the son of a mafia historian saying: “Iddu was coming to Trapani … Mimmo accompanied him to the station”. Mimmo, Domenico Scimonelli, the entrepreneur who was going to exhibit his Cataratto Chardonnay “Il Gattopardo – La luna” at Vinitaly and then also in Switzerland. In another interception, an entrepreneur from Campobello di Mazara had been intercepted while saying good morning in his country cottage: “Matteo to meet“. Matteo get up. The checks started immediately, but there was no one in the cottage. For sure, Messina Denaro travels a lot. And for years now he has been far from his kingdom. It was the spring of 1993 when they saw him speeding by in Porche. towards the Lido di Marina di Selinunte. Scarf around the neck, Versace trousers and rolex Daytona. Four years later he had equipped a den in the seaside village of Aspra, on the outskirts of Bagheria – more than a den it was a love nest to meet one of the his lovers – but someone warned him in time that Criminalpol was now very close.

The investigation

The latest investigation conducted by the substitutes of the Dda of Palermo Francesca Dessì, Pierangelo Padova and Alessia Sinatra tries to reconstruct the network of aiding and abetting. A judicial strategy that has been going on for some time: in recent years, about 200 people have ended up in prison. Even the sister of the superlatitant, the favorite nephew Francesco Guttadauro, the brothers-in-law. But until today he has never made a false step. And he remains a ghost. Messina Denaro is far away, but he “would still be able to issue directives functional to the reorganization of the structures of the Trapani mafia province”, wrote the carabinieri in a statement. The interceptions confirmed that Luppino would have been in close contact with the fugitive for the management of the territory. At stake were appointments and business between Campobello, Mazara del Vallo and Marsala. But also extortion and the control of some judicial auctions.

The pizzini

“I will never go away of my own free will”, he wrote years ago in a note that remained in the investigation network: “I have a code of honor to respect. I owe it to Dad and my principles. I will always stay in my land as long as fate wills it and I will always be available for my friends “. His father, Francesco Messina Denaro, was the old mafia boss of Trapani who took a step back in the days of the massacres, entrusting the Mafia government to his son. And the young man grew up: he was a killer, a mafia manager and also a godfather who gave himself the air of a philosopher of crime: “I’m sorry the conditions you are in – he wrote to his fugitive ‘colleague’ Sandro Lo Piccolo – I know what it means because even I started as a young man, and many years have passed by now, I understand that youth would like to have passed in other ways, but unfortunately a man cannot change his destiny. A man does what he can until his destiny is fulfilled, the important thing is to live everything with serenity and dignity “.

With Lo Piccolo and his father Salvatore he had big projects between Trapani and Palermo: on November 5, 2007, Messina Denaro was going to meet the Lo Piccolo on board a Panda driven by Luppino himself. At one point, however, they made a quick reverse when they noticed the police helicopters were circling the villa of the godfathers of Palermo, in Giardinello. So the red primrose escaped capture once more.

Now, the latest investigation by the prosecutor tells the renewed activism of Francesco Luppino.