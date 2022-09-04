Home cronaca Mission Luna, Stefano Bianchi: “No alarm, the first real launch is always obstacle”
cronaca

Mission Luna, Stefano Bianchi: “No alarm, the first real launch is always obstacle”

by admin
Mission Luna, Stefano Bianchi: “No alarm, the first real launch is always obstacle”

“The first launch of such a complex system is always a great test: we must not be alarmed by the double postponement of Artemis”, explains Stefano Bianchi, Head of Flight Programs of the European Space Agency.

Artemis is on the second postponement. How are these difficulties explained?
“Sls is a very complex machine, in particular the loading of the tanks and the commissioning of the cryogenic propellant engines, ie hydrogen and liquid oxygen kept at temperatures of -250 and -220 degrees, are delicate.

See also  An Italian display case for the quantum super computer: it is the same glass as the Mona Lisa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy