“The first launch of such a complex system is always a great test: we must not be alarmed by the double postponement of Artemis”, explains Stefano Bianchi, Head of Flight Programs of the European Space Agency.

Artemis is on the second postponement. How are these difficulties explained?

“Sls is a very complex machine, in particular the loading of the tanks and the commissioning of the cryogenic propellant engines, ie hydrogen and liquid oxygen kept at temperatures of -250 and -220 degrees, are delicate.