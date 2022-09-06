We have analyzed the programs of the four main parties or coalitions: Right (FdI, Lega and FI), Pd, M5S, and Action-Italia Viva. We have classified each proposal with effects on the state budget into one of the following categories: “increase in public spending”, “reduction in taxes”, “reduction in public spending” and “increase in taxes”. The proposals are listed, always quoting literally from the programs, in the four downloadable documents in the online version of this article, one for each coalition.