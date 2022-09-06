The green light from the Italian Drug Agency for anti-Covid vaccines adapted against the Omicron variant has arrived. This was decided by the Scientific Technical Commission in the extraordinary meeting called for today.

Ema, the European Medicines Agency, had already given its ok on 1 September. While in the United States the Food and Drug Administration has already approved in an emergency way other and newer vaccines updated to the latest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants from Pfizer and Moderna. The EMA has promised that the assessment will be rapid on these too and should arrive in mid-September.

Bivalent vaccines

The new vaccines are bivalent, that is, one part is studied against the original viral strain of the coronavirus, the one that has spread since 2020 (the so-called Wuhan), the other half (25 micrograms) instead aims to neutralize Omicron.

When to do them

The boosters with the updated vaccines against the Omicron variant can be administered, as indicated by the Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), after three months from the primary cycle.

When they arrive

The first doses of the vaccines approved today by AIFA should arrive on 7 September to the Regions which will then start the vaccination campaign. According to the bills received from the regional ALS, a second supply is scheduled for 14 September and a third for 21 September.

Who should make them

The Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa reiterated that “the population at greatest risk of developing serious disease, for which the booster dose is therefore strongly recommended as a priority, is represented by subjects with risk factors and those over 60”.