Bambino is a new project jointly launched by Chef Lucky Lasagna and the Juke team. It is located on Shaanxi North Road. The overall atmosphere of the restaurant is comfortable and warm. It can accommodate 30 guests. It focuses on non-traditional and “traditional” Italian dishes, plus customized cocktails and selections wine. *Not a restaurant owned by Juke*

Lucky Lasagna is the core of the restaurant, teaming up with Juke, Michael Janczewski (Bastard) and Sebastien Dallee to be responsible for the creative part. This Italian bistro in Jing’an District is Lucky’s first independent project.

You may have heard of Lucky Lasagna. He’s a chef and tattooist from the seaside town of Aprilia, just outside Rome, and a former Italo chef. He is known for his bright personality and great creativity, especially when it comes to food. If you meet him, he will definitely impress you. “Cucina furiosa” is his nickname, which means a strong sense of humor, which is the embodiment of Lucky’s character and the theme of Bambino.

The whole space of the restaurant is not big, and it has the same name as the store. Bambino can accommodate 30 guests, spread over two floors, the space on the second floor can accommodate 22 guests, and there is a warm long table for 8 people on the first floor.

Menu: Reinventing Tradition

Bambino’s food is a mix of retro (Lucky) and modern (Michael) with twists on traditional Italian flavors and Italian classics.

Arancini with Alphabet pasta instead of rice, and Porchetta with monkfish instead of pork. These creative and fun ideas are all very Shanghai-friendly, but would give Italian grandma a headache. Bambino is dominated by Lucky’s creativity, but Michael’s finishing touch should not be missed. Bambino continues the style of Juke’s small menu, with 12-14 dishes, which will be updated every few months.

dish description

Homemade Breadsticks – Large breadsticks with chilli, rosemary infused with extra virgin olive oil. Inspired by grissini.

Buffalo Mozzarella -Thick-cut char-grilled zucchini, small peas provide sweetness, fresh herbs, bell peppers and hazelnuts.

Alphabet Fried Rice Balls – Cheesy Arancini with Alphabet Pasta instead of rice, served with Parma ham and pickled peppers.

King crab – Seasoned with remora sauce, capers, pickles and lemon fingers, served with thin slices of bread from Sardinia clean, refreshing, with a crunchy texture.

tortellini – Freshly made tortellini with red shrimp filling, yellow tomato bisque, pecorino cheese and pink pepper, highly recommended.

Porchetta Rolls – The ultimate unconventional dish, monkfish instead of pork, wrapped in pancetta, served with white bean puree, diced celery and olives. The freshness of the fish meets the saltiness of the pancetta and the crispness of the celery equals a perfect match.

Grandma’s Tripe – Intense flavours, tender tripe with tomato sauce and fresh herbs, homemade grits and pecorino grated corn grits are very special, using fresh corn with nutty and natural sweetness.

Panna Cotta – Corn milk parfait, Montenero liqueur topping, marinated gooseberries and popcorn. The unique dessert tastes completely different from the regular milk jelly. The powdery taste has a bit of nutty aftertaste, which is very pleasant.

cocktails and wine

In terms of drinks, in terms of wine selection, only wineries with female winemakers or female managers are selected. Cocktails are provided by Colin Tait (Black Rock, Heyday, Shake). Cocktails start at RMB 50 and single glasses start at RMB 68.

concentrated ice shake — Italian martini, whiskey soaked in tonka beans, Nalanzhuang sherry. Velvet, nutty, with a touch of Christmas.

Lemon Milk Punch — Bright and clear, it immediately makes people go to summer Italy.

R+Rgas — Campari infused with rosemary, Fever Tree raspberry soda, a refreshing and easy-to-drink cocktail.

Lippo BBQ — A citrusy gin with lime leaves, basil leaves, chipotle peppers, bergamot and a touch of green chilli. Balanced herbal, salty and sweet.

Bambino is currently only open for dinner. It opens at noon after Chinese New Year, offering sandwiches, panini, coffee and other simple dishes.

Start time of trial operation: December 7

WeChat: Bambino_600

Address: No. 600, North Shaanxi Road, near Xinzha Road

Tel: 13166296689