【Damei Lingnan】Guangzhou changes its color with the seasons!

No matter whether it’s summer or spring, flowers never disappear in Guangzhou. With beautiful flowers blooming everywhere, Guangzhou, the flower city, is filled with vibrant colors and has its unique beauty.

Walking through the streets of Guangzhou, you can see the glorious flowers blooming in the sunshine and feel the warmth of the breeze. This is a time of joy and happiness, and it’s all there for you to enjoy.

From spring to summer solstice, the seasons change, but the romance of “flowers” that belongs to the neighborhood in Guangzhou never fades away. Qunfangzimei, a hundred flowers bloom, and colorful bees and butterflies come. The flower city of Guangzhou, where a hundred flowers bloom all year round, is full of brilliance and colors everywhere, and the “flower color” changes, showing the unique intoxicating beauty of the flower city.

