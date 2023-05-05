【Forbidden News in China】The Chinese Communist Party’s revision of the law governs the world?Analysis: Red Terror | China Economy | US Senate | China Competition Act

Updated: May 5, 2023 5:16 PM

Fighting back against the CCP, the U.S. Senate’s China competition bill has been upgraded again; the CCP amended the law to govern the world? Analysis: China has entered the era of red terror. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, May 5, 2023](NTDTV’s full version of China Banned News on May 4) Strike back against the CCP, the U.S. Senate’s China Competition Act has been upgraded again; the CCP’s revision of the law threatens the global analysis: China has entered the era of red terror; the world’s largest prison for journalists , Chinese press freedom only wins North Korea.

Welcome to subscribe to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdbvc-yJ4JQjNGTgFiJIZNA

Welcome to subscribe to the Clean World Channel: https://www.ganjing.com/zh-CN/channel/1eiqjdnq7go2peYFZkFnGIlzm1d20c

Reposted from NTDTV[Forbidden News in China]Full version on May 4

Editor in charge: Xia Song

Browse the Epoch Times website

Donate to The Epoch Times , everyone has a ‘good reward’

related articles [China Forbidden News]Popular anti-war text in mainland China: Never go to the battlefield

[China Forbidden News]There are two main purposes behind the CCP’s promotion of the digital renminbi

[China Forbidden News]The CCP Hypes up Zibo BBQ to Create False Prosperity

【Forbidden News in China】Xi Jinping’s Inner-Party Speech Reveals the Secret of Hu Chunhua’s Loss of Power